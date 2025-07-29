NK’s first stance on Lee gov’t

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



While our government is taking a conciliatory approach, North Korea still shows a cold attitude.



In its first official statement since the launch of the Lee Jae Myung administration, North Korea made it clear that it has no interest in whatever policies South Korea puts forth and has no intention of engaging in dialogue.



Reporter Jang Hyuk-jin has the story.



[Report]



The statement from Kim Yo-jong, the deputy director, was released to coincide with the new Minister of Unification's official start of duties.



While it acknowledged recent conciliatory measures towards North Korea, such as the suspension of leaflet distribution, it downplayed the government's decision to halt loudspeaker broadcasts, calling it "something that should have been done long ago."



It also criticized the blind faith in the "South Korea-U.S. alliance," pointing out that President Lee Jae Myung is no different from his predecessor, and mocked Kim Jong Un's attendance at APEC as a "futile delusion."



"We have no interest in whatever policies are established in Seoul," it stated, adding, "There will be no meetings with South Korea."



By reiterating the relationship between the two Koreas as a "hostile relationship," it officially declared that it has no intention of engaging in dialogue.



[Park Won-gon/Professor, Department of North Korean Studies, Ewha Womans University: "It needs to clearly state that its stance will not change even if the new South Korean government engages with North Korea."]



In response to North Korea's first official reaction, President Lee Jae Myung stated, "Restoring trust between the two Koreas in a peaceful atmosphere is important."



The presidential office confirmed the "wall of distrust" and stated that it would consistently take necessary actions, which is interpreted as a commitment to continue the current conciliatory policy towards North Korea for the time being.



The Ministry of Unification also stated that it will continue its efforts for peace and coexistence without being swayed by North Korea's reactions.



[Hong Min/Senior Research Fellow, Korea Institute for National Unification: "Even if North Korea does not come to the table for dialogue, it is most desirable to continue gestures that manage tensions to prevent the atmosphere from escalating."]



However, given that North Korea has blocked the new government's signals for dialogue from the outset, a rocky road is expected for the restoration of inter-Korean relations.



This is KBS News, Jang Hyuk-jin.



