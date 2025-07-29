Ex-PPP leader Lee Jun-seok raided

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The special investigation team has secured new testimony regarding the allegations of intervention in nominations by former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife.



Former nomination management committee chairman Yoon Sang-hyun changed his statement, saying he received a call from former President Yoon.



The special investigation team also conducted a search and seizure at the home of Lee Jun-seok, the then leader of the People Power Party, as they believe he is also implicated.



This is a report by Lee Hyung-kwan.



[Report]



The allegations of nomination intervention claim that former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife exerted influence to ensure that former lawmaker Kim Young-sun was nominated in Uichang district, Changwon, during the 2022 by-election.



[Yoon Suk Yeol-Myeong Tae-kyun/May 9, 2022: "Please help Kim Young-sun, but there are many complaints in the party... Anyway, I will talk to (Yoon) Sang-hyun again. He is the chairman of the nomination committee."]



Yoon Sang-hyun, who was the chairman of the nomination management committee at the time, had denied the allegations until now, but changed his statement during the special investigation team's inquiry.



He testified that he received a message from the late lawmaker Jang Je-won, who was the secretary to the president-elect, saying, "Please nominate Kim Young-sun; it is the will of the president-elect."



He also stated that a day or two later, he received a confirmation call from former President Yoon asking, "Did you receive a call from Jang Je-won?"



However, he denied any allegations of obstruction of duty, stating that he did not convey this request to the nomination committee.



The special investigation team, having secured this testimony, conducted a search and seizure at the home and office of Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok.



Lee is also a suspect facing allegations of obstructing the nomination for the by-election.



He stated, "The timing of the search and seizure is unfortunate," and expressed hope that the special investigation team would not create misunderstandings.



The special investigation team believes that the reason former President Yoon supported former lawmaker Kim Young-sun was in exchange for receiving free presidential election polls from political broker Myeong Tae-kyun, which constitutes bribery.



The special investigation team has notified former President Yoon to appear tomorrow (July 29), but it seems he will not attend again.



This is KBS News, Lee Hyung-kwan.



