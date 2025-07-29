News 9

Traditional market sales up 30%

[Anchor]

It has been reported that eight out of ten citizens have completed their applications just one week after the distribution of consumer coupons began.

As consumer coupons started to circulate, traditional markets have regained their vitality with increased sales.

Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the details.

[Report]

A traditional market in Seoul is bustling with people even on a weekday.

Notices indicating that consumer coupons can be used are posted throughout the market.

With the release of consumer coupons, market vendors are feeling motivated to work these days.

[Jang Gye-dong/Mangwon Market Vendor: "Sales increased by about 25% to 30% compared to usual over the weekend. Oh, it feels really good. I hope it continues like this."]

The convenience store industry is also experiencing a positive trend.

As more people spend money using consumer coupons, convenience stores are launching discount events focused on essential goods.

Even within the same convenience store chain, inquiries from customers have increased significantly as some locations meet the annual sales threshold of 3 billion won while others do not.

["(Can I use consumer coupons here?) You can't use them at direct-operated stores, but you can use them at regular franchise stores."]

Just one week after the distribution of consumer coupons, nearly 40 million citizens, or eight out of ten, have applied, resulting in approximately 7.1 trillion won being distributed.

Compared to the COVID-19 support funds in 2020 and 2021, the application rate is about 24% and 10 percentage points higher, respectively.

Expectations for economic stimulation are also growing.

According to a survey by the Korea Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises, 81% of small businesses and small merchants expect the distribution of consumer coupons to have a positive effect on domestic consumption.

[Seo Chang-mo/Seodaemun-gu, Seoul: "When the consumer coupons come out, I thought I should buy them. I want to buy fruits, like peaches..."]

With the removal of the day-of-the-week system that was in place during the first week of applications, starting this week, consumer coupons can be applied for both online and offline regardless of birth year.

This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.

