Labor law amendment moves forward

The amendment to the Labor Union Act, known as the 'Yellow Envelope Law', which limits damage claims related to strikes and strengthens workers' negotiation rights, has passed the National Assembly's standing committee under the leadership of the ruling party.



The People Power Party opposed it, claiming it institutionalizes 'illegal strikes', but the Democratic Party plans to process the amendment in the plenary session on the 4th of next month.



Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung reports.



The amendment to Articles 2 and 3 of the Labor Union Act, which had been vetoed twice during the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, has passed the National Assembly's Environment and Labor Committee again after ten months since its disposal.



Despite opposition from the People Power Party, it was processed swiftly under the ruling party's leadership, with discussions, committee reviews, and overall voting completed in just one day.



[Kim Joo-young/Member of the National Assembly Environment and Labor Committee/Democratic Party: "We have taken measures to prevent the phenomenon where workers' strike actions are suppressed due to large damage claims."]



The amendment to Article 2 of the Labor Union Act expands the definition of 'employer' to include those who can substantively and specifically dominate the position.



This means that subcontracted workers will also be able to negotiate directly with the primary contractor.



The scope of 'labor disputes' is also broadly recognized to include 'business management decisions affecting working conditions' and 'violations of collective agreements by employers'.



The core of the amendment to Article 3 is to limit damage claims from employers regarding strike actions and union activities.



It also newly includes a provision stating that damage claims should not be made for the purpose of obstructing union activities.



The law is expected to take effect six months after its promulgation.



The People Power Party has opposed it, calling it a 'law for issuing licenses for illegal strikes', but the Democratic Party countered that the legitimacy of the bill has already been confirmed by court rulings.



[Song Eon-seog/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee and Floor Leader: "By completely blocking damage claims related to illegal strikes and occupations, this is an attempt to effectively institutionalize illegal strikes."]



[Lee Yong-woo/Member of the National Assembly Environment and Labor Committee/Democratic Party: "In terms of on-site labor-management relations and legal interpretation, it is already in progress, but rather, the National Assembly's legislation is failing to keep up with it."]



The Democratic Party plans to process the amendment in the plenary session on the 4th of next month after passing through the Legislation and Judiciary Committee.



KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.



