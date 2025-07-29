News 9

Inauguration ceremony on Aug. 15

입력 2025.07.29 (02:50)

[Anchor]

President Lee Jae Myung, who only took the oath of office and began his duties, has decided to hold a national appointment ceremony on August 15, Liberation Day.

He plans to invite around 10,000 people from various sectors to reflect on the significance of the ceremony where the people appoint the president.

Reporter Bang Jun-won has the details.

[Report]

President Lee Jae Myung, who took the oath of office in the National Assembly the day after the presidential election, promised to hold a national appointment ceremony with the people in the future.

He has decided to hold the '21st Presidential National Appointment Ceremony' on August 15, Liberation Day, which marks its 80th anniversary this year.

[Woo Sang-ho/Senior Presidential Secretary for Political Affairs: "This event will declare that the people are the owners of the nation and will serve as a commitment to lead the Republic of Korea as a leading nation, in accordance with the will of the sovereign as president."]

The ceremony will start at 8 PM in Gwanghwamun Square, a symbolic space of the 'Revolution of Light'.

He plans to invite around 10,000 people, including those born in 1945, representatives from the 12 companies that were first listed on the domestic stock market, independence activists, and families of victims of industrial accidents.

Anyone can attend the event outside the security zone, even if they are not on the invitation list.

[Woo Sang-ho/Senior Presidential Secretary for Political Affairs: "This is the most open presidential inauguration event in South Korea's history, with the highest level of public participation."]

Unlike previous presidential inaugurations, foreign leaders will not be invited, but invitations will be sent to former presidents and opposition party leaders.

However, former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, who are under special investigation, have been excluded from the invitation list.

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

