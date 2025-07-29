Bus driver saves life with CPR
[Anchor]
A bus driver revived a man who suddenly lost consciousness and collapsed at a bus stop through cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
Interestingly, this driver had also saved a passenger's life seven years ago.
Reporter Kim Woo-jun has the story.
[Report]
Late at night, a man is lying collapsed at a bus stop.
While citizens were in a panic, Jung Young-jun, a bus driver with 28 years of experience, rushed out of the city bus.
In this urgent situation, he performed CPR on the collapsed man.
[Jung Young-jun/Seoul City Bus Driver: "There was a person with no breathing, no consciousness, and no pulse, so I called 119 and then immediately started CPR."]
After nearly four minutes of CPR, the man's breathing returned.
Thanks to Jung, the man was transported to the hospital and was able to save his life.
[Seoul Mapo Fire Station Official/Voice Altered: "'An old man collapsed and is foaming at the mouth' is how the report came in. He was transported to the hospital...."]
After completing the emergency measures at the bus stop, Jung returned to the bus, apologized to the passengers, and immediately took the wheel again.
A passenger who witnessed the scene expressed gratitude by handing Jung a snack.
A post praising Jung was also uploaded on the Seoul City Bus Transportation Association's website.
Jung had previously saved a passenger who collapsed on the bus with CPR in 2018.
This was thanks to the emergency response training he receives for four hours every year.
[Jung Young-jun/Seoul City Bus Driver: "Since I have been continuously receiving training, CPR has become an automatic response for me, so it felt natural."]
The 'golden time' to save a cardiac arrest patient is four minutes.
The calm judgment of the veteran bus driver has saved another precious life after seven years.
This is KBS News Kim Woo-jun.
