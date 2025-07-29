KIA-NC complete 3-for-3 trade

동영상 고정 취소

KIA, which has fallen into a shocking six-game losing streak, has made a bold move to turn things around in the second half of the season.



They executed a big 3-for-3 deal with NC, which included key players like Choi Won-jun.



Recently, KIA's Jeong Hae-young gave up a shocking home run to Park Hae-min in the ninth inning, and yesterday, Jo Sang-woo allowed a decisive hit to Jeon Jun-woo, leading to their six-game losing streak.



Their bullpen's average ERA has reached a staggering 5-point range, which has been identified as a weakness, prompting the 3-for-3 trade with NC.



In exchange for outfielders Choi Won-jun and Lee Woo-sung, as well as infielder Hong Jong-pyo, they acquired pitchers Kim Si-hoon and Han Jae-seung, along with infielder Jeong Hyun-chang in a major deal.



By sending hitters away and bringing in the fast-throwing Han Jae-seung, who throws in the 150 km/h range, along with Kim Si-hoon, a former key bullpen member, they have strengthened their bullpen.



It remains to be seen whether KIA's bold move will pay off.



