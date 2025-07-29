Residents offer public apology

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The representative of the resident doctors' organization visited a patient group and apologized to the public for the first time in 1 year and 5 months of conflict between the medical community and the government.



The patient group emphasized that patient lives should never be used as a means and called for a promise to prevent recurrence.



Park Min-kyung reports.



[Report]



The delegation of the resident doctors' organization visited the office of the patient group.



After 1 year and 5 months of conflict, they awkwardly shook hands in a place other than a hospital.



The representative of the resident doctors' organization apologized to the public for the first time.



[Han Seong-jun/Chairman of the Korean Intern Resident Association Emergency Committee: "I apologize to the public who have experienced discomfort and anxiety due to the prolonged conflict of over 1 year and 5 months."]



He acknowledged that the medical community is not free from responsibility for the prolonged situation.



He also apologized for the inappropriate remarks made by some doctors during the conflict.



This move is interpreted as being aware of the controversy over preferential treatment for medical students and residents returning to school.



[Han Seong-jun/ Chairman of the Korean Intern Resident Association Emergency Committee : "No matter what illegal orders are given or what legislation is passed, excessive regulation and oppression will not solve anything."]



In response, the patient group emphasized that the real victims are the patients and that such situations should not be repeated.



They requested that the residents reflect and promise to prevent recurrence.



[Ahn Gi-jong/Chairman of the Korea Alliance of Patients Organization: "I hope there will be a promise that patients' lives will never again be used as a means to oppose government policies."]



Meanwhile, the medical school professors' group stated that it is the government and the National Assembly that should apologize to the public and the medical community, taking a different stance from the residents.



Starting with online lectures at Kyung Hee University College of Medicine, academic operations for returning medical students are also being fully implemented at 40 medical schools nationwide.



KBS News, Park Min-kyung.



