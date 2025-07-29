News 9

Residents offer public apology

입력 2025.07.29 (03:19)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The representative of the resident doctors' organization visited a patient group and apologized to the public for the first time in 1 year and 5 months of conflict between the medical community and the government.

The patient group emphasized that patient lives should never be used as a means and called for a promise to prevent recurrence.

Park Min-kyung reports.

[Report]

The delegation of the resident doctors' organization visited the office of the patient group.

After 1 year and 5 months of conflict, they awkwardly shook hands in a place other than a hospital.

The representative of the resident doctors' organization apologized to the public for the first time.

[Han Seong-jun/Chairman of the Korean Intern Resident Association Emergency Committee: "I apologize to the public who have experienced discomfort and anxiety due to the prolonged conflict of over 1 year and 5 months."]

He acknowledged that the medical community is not free from responsibility for the prolonged situation.

He also apologized for the inappropriate remarks made by some doctors during the conflict.

This move is interpreted as being aware of the controversy over preferential treatment for medical students and residents returning to school.

[Han Seong-jun/Chairman of the Korean Intern Resident Association Emergency Committee: "No matter what illegal orders are given or what legislation is passed, excessive regulation and oppression will not solve anything."]

In response, the patient group emphasized that the real victims are the patients and that such situations should not be repeated.

They requested that the residents reflect and promise to prevent recurrence.

[Ahn Gi-jong/Chairman of the Korea Alliance of Patients Organization: "I hope there will be a promise that patients' lives will never again be used as a means to oppose government policies."]

Meanwhile, the medical school professors' group stated that it is the government and the National Assembly that should apologize to the public and the medical community, taking a different stance from the residents.

Starting with online lectures at Kyung Hee University College of Medicine, academic operations for returning medical students are also being fully implemented at 40 medical schools nationwide.

KBS News, Park Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Residents offer public apology
    • 입력 2025-07-29 03:19:07
    News 9
[Anchor]

The representative of the resident doctors' organization visited a patient group and apologized to the public for the first time in 1 year and 5 months of conflict between the medical community and the government.

The patient group emphasized that patient lives should never be used as a means and called for a promise to prevent recurrence.

Park Min-kyung reports.

[Report]

The delegation of the resident doctors' organization visited the office of the patient group.

After 1 year and 5 months of conflict, they awkwardly shook hands in a place other than a hospital.

The representative of the resident doctors' organization apologized to the public for the first time.

[Han Seong-jun/Chairman of the Korean Intern Resident Association Emergency Committee: "I apologize to the public who have experienced discomfort and anxiety due to the prolonged conflict of over 1 year and 5 months."]

He acknowledged that the medical community is not free from responsibility for the prolonged situation.

He also apologized for the inappropriate remarks made by some doctors during the conflict.

This move is interpreted as being aware of the controversy over preferential treatment for medical students and residents returning to school.

[Han Seong-jun/Chairman of the Korean Intern Resident Association Emergency Committee: "No matter what illegal orders are given or what legislation is passed, excessive regulation and oppression will not solve anything."]

In response, the patient group emphasized that the real victims are the patients and that such situations should not be repeated.

They requested that the residents reflect and promise to prevent recurrence.

[Ahn Gi-jong/Chairman of the Korea Alliance of Patients Organization: "I hope there will be a promise that patients' lives will never again be used as a means to oppose government policies."]

Meanwhile, the medical school professors' group stated that it is the government and the National Assembly that should apologize to the public and the medical community, taking a different stance from the residents.

Starting with online lectures at Kyung Hee University College of Medicine, academic operations for returning medical students are also being fully implemented at 40 medical schools nationwide.

KBS News, Park Min-kyung.
박민경
박민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

미국 압박 추가 카드 고심…조선 협력 중심 15% 방어 총력

미국 압박 추가 카드 고심…조선 협력 중심 15% 방어 총력
극한 폭염, 이번 주 금요일까지 더 간다

극한 폭염, 이번 주 금요일까지 더 간다
[단독] 특검, ‘김건희 순방 목걸이’ 뇌물죄 적시…‘귀중품 보관’ 인척 소환

[단독] 특검, ‘김건희 순방 목걸이’ 뇌물죄 적시…‘귀중품 보관’ 인척 소환
정동영 “한미연합연습 조정 건의할 생각…민간 대북 접촉 전면 허용”

정동영 “한미연합연습 조정 건의할 생각…민간 대북 접촉 전면 허용”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.