[News Today] Shipbuilding as leverage in tariff talks

입력 2025.07.29 (15:43) 수정 2025.07.29 (15:43)

[LEAD]
With the U.S. tariff deadline looming, South Korea's presidential office acknowledged the immense pressure from Washington but vowed to prioritize national interests in preparing negotiation strategies.

While many experts say increasing rice and beef imports are unavoidable steps, Seoul seeks to expand shipbuilding cooperation as leverage to secure at least a 15% universal tariff rate.

[REPORT]
The presidential office has been busily devising response measures for tariff negotiations with the U.S.

President Lee Jae Myung received briefings from his ministers and aides and discussed negotiation strategies.

The office is also known to have gauged reaction from the U.S. side regarding Seoul's proposed cooperation in shipbuilding that was suggested over the weekend.

The top office also cited strong U.S. pressure to open up Korea's agriculture and livestock markets, reaffirming that this issue was also being discussed.

Woo Sang-ho / Pres. secretary for political affairs
It's true there are demands regarding agro-livestock. The gov't is striving to minimize concessions in order to protect domestic industries.

As many countries are using the opening of rice and beef markets as a bargaining chip, it's difficult for only Korea to hold out.

Instead Seoul seeks to mitigate U.S. pressure by offering expanded cooperation in shipbuilding as leverage.

The offer is known to include Korean shipbuilders making large scale investments in the U.S. and providing support in manpower training and technology transfers.

As well as financial assistance from the government.

Koo Yun-cheol / Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs
We will hold good discussions also in areas where S. Korea and the U.S. can cooperate for the mid-to-long term such as shipbuilding.

Another task is sufficiently conveying to trade negotiators the contributing factor of the Korea-U.S. alliance and national security matters.

The Seoul government aims to secure at least a 15% universal tariff rate which Japan and the European Union have agreed to with the U.S.

A final showdown will take place as the foreign and finance ministers of South Korea and the U.S. will hold respective meetings in Washington on Thursday.

