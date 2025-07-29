[News Today] “Calls to adjust joint drills with U.S.”

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young says he plans to suggest to the president adjusting the scale of the South Korea-U.S. combined exercises, Ulchi Freedom Shield, slated for next month.



He believes such a measure can help create conditions for inter-Korean dialogue and also shared his commitment to fully permitting private-sector exchanges with Pyongyang.



Addressing the press after receiving his appointment certificate on Monday, Unification Minister Chung Dong-young mentioned the possibility of adjusting the scale of South Korea-U.S. joint military drills.



When asked by reporters if he would propose to the president adjusting the scale of the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises slated for next month, Chung replied he does have intent to do so.



He added he'd be able to elaborate on the adjustment of the military exercise, including their postponement and downsizing, after the matter is discussed at the National Security Council meeting on Tuesday.



The unification minister made a similar remark at his confirmation hearing as well.



Chung Dong-young / then-Unification Minister nominee (July 14)

When then-President Moon proposed that the joint drills slated for March be postponed, it was a breakthrough for resuming inter-Korean dialogue.



Chung apparently believes that the adjustment of the South Korea-U.S. joint military drills, which Pyongyang is very sensitive to, can help create conditions for inter-Korean dialogue, as was the case in 2018.



However, some say Pyongyang doesn't feel much need to have dialogue with Seoul or Washington because of its close ties with Moscow.



Plus, adjusting the scale of the military exercises, which are only about 20 days out, is unrealistic.



The Joint Chiefs of Staff says there are no changes in the plans for the upcoming exercises.



The presidential office also says it will decide on the matter after hearing the opinions of the defense minister and other relevant ministries.



Meanwhile, the unification minister says he has instructed that private-sector exchanges with North Korea be fully permitted.



However, it's unclear if inter-Korean exchanges could be realistically revived, as Pyongyang has scrapped all inter-Korean channels and continues its disengagement policy.