News Today

[News Today] “Calls to adjust joint drills with U.S.”

입력 2025.07.29 (15:43) 수정 2025.07.29 (15:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Unification Minister Chung Dong-young says he plans to suggest to the president adjusting the scale of the South Korea-U.S. combined exercises, Ulchi Freedom Shield, slated for next month.

He believes such a measure can help create conditions for inter-Korean dialogue and also shared his commitment to fully permitting private-sector exchanges with Pyongyang.

[REPORT]
Addressing the press after receiving his appointment certificate on Monday, Unification Minister Chung Dong-young mentioned the possibility of adjusting the scale of South Korea-U.S. joint military drills.

When asked by reporters if he would propose to the president adjusting the scale of the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises slated for next month, Chung replied he does have intent to do so.

He added he'd be able to elaborate on the adjustment of the military exercise, including their postponement and downsizing, after the matter is discussed at the National Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

The unification minister made a similar remark at his confirmation hearing as well.

Chung Dong-young / then-Unification Minister nominee (July 14)
When then-President Moon proposed that the joint drills slated for March be postponed, it was a breakthrough for resuming inter-Korean dialogue.

Chung apparently believes that the adjustment of the South Korea-U.S. joint military drills, which Pyongyang is very sensitive to, can help create conditions for inter-Korean dialogue, as was the case in 2018.

However, some say Pyongyang doesn't feel much need to have dialogue with Seoul or Washington because of its close ties with Moscow.

Plus, adjusting the scale of the military exercises, which are only about 20 days out, is unrealistic.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff says there are no changes in the plans for the upcoming exercises.

The presidential office also says it will decide on the matter after hearing the opinions of the defense minister and other relevant ministries.

Meanwhile, the unification minister says he has instructed that private-sector exchanges with North Korea be fully permitted.

However, it's unclear if inter-Korean exchanges could be realistically revived, as Pyongyang has scrapped all inter-Korean channels and continues its disengagement policy.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] “Calls to adjust joint drills with U.S.”
    • 입력 2025-07-29 15:43:57
    • 수정2025-07-29 15:44:08
    News Today

[LEAD]
Unification Minister Chung Dong-young says he plans to suggest to the president adjusting the scale of the South Korea-U.S. combined exercises, Ulchi Freedom Shield, slated for next month.

He believes such a measure can help create conditions for inter-Korean dialogue and also shared his commitment to fully permitting private-sector exchanges with Pyongyang.

[REPORT]
Addressing the press after receiving his appointment certificate on Monday, Unification Minister Chung Dong-young mentioned the possibility of adjusting the scale of South Korea-U.S. joint military drills.

When asked by reporters if he would propose to the president adjusting the scale of the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises slated for next month, Chung replied he does have intent to do so.

He added he'd be able to elaborate on the adjustment of the military exercise, including their postponement and downsizing, after the matter is discussed at the National Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

The unification minister made a similar remark at his confirmation hearing as well.

Chung Dong-young / then-Unification Minister nominee (July 14)
When then-President Moon proposed that the joint drills slated for March be postponed, it was a breakthrough for resuming inter-Korean dialogue.

Chung apparently believes that the adjustment of the South Korea-U.S. joint military drills, which Pyongyang is very sensitive to, can help create conditions for inter-Korean dialogue, as was the case in 2018.

However, some say Pyongyang doesn't feel much need to have dialogue with Seoul or Washington because of its close ties with Moscow.

Plus, adjusting the scale of the military exercises, which are only about 20 days out, is unrealistic.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff says there are no changes in the plans for the upcoming exercises.

The presidential office also says it will decide on the matter after hearing the opinions of the defense minister and other relevant ministries.

Meanwhile, the unification minister says he has instructed that private-sector exchanges with North Korea be fully permitted.

However, it's unclear if inter-Korean exchanges could be realistically revived, as Pyongyang has scrapped all inter-Korean channels and continues its disengagement policy.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 이재용 삼성전자 회장 미국 워싱턴행…<br>관세 협상 지원

[속보] 이재용 삼성전자 회장 미국 워싱턴행…관세 협상 지원
김건희특검 “尹, 내일 또 출석 <br>불응시 체포영장 등 염두”

김건희특검 “尹, 내일 또 출석 불응시 체포영장 등 염두”
[단독] ‘김건희 목걸이’ 모조품 확인…특검, ‘바꿔치기’ 의심하고 ‘진품’ 추적

[단독] ‘김건희 목걸이’ 모조품 확인…특검, ‘바꿔치기’ 의심하고 ‘진품’ 추적
당정, ‘법인세율 25%·대주주 기준 강화’…야 “반기업·반시장 정책”

당정, ‘법인세율 25%·대주주 기준 강화’…야 “반기업·반시장 정책”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.