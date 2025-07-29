[News Today] New testimony in election meddling case

The special counsel team investigating former president Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife's 2022 by-election influence-peddling allegations secured new testimony proving that a call was made by then president-elect Yoon with orders to nominate a specific candidate.



This comes as the former head of the People Power Party's nomination management committee Yoon Sang-hyun changed his statement.



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife are facing allegations of influencing the nomination of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun in Changwon’s Uichang-gu District during the 2022 by-election.



"I asked a favor for Kim Young-sun and there's much talk from the party. Anyways, I'll talk to Yoon Sang-hyun again since he's the nomination committee chair."



Lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun, who headed the People Power Party's nomination management committee at the time, had denied the claims but changed his statement during questioning by the special counsel team.



Yoon stated that he received a call from late former lawmaker Chang Je-won, then chief of staff of President-elect Yoon, asking for Kim's nomination, saying that it was the president-elect's will.



Yoon said that he received a follow-up call from the president-elect himself one or two days later asking if he had received that call from Chang.



But Yoon said he did not deliver this request to the committee, thereby denying charges of interference.



After securing this testimony, the special counsel team conducted raids on the home and office of Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok.



Lee is also a suspect in the election meddling case, accused of obstructing candidate nominations.



The team believes the former president backed Kim Young-sun as a favor in return for free opinion polls from political broker Myung Tae-kyun ahead of the presidential election the same year, which is considered a bribe.



The team summoned former President Yoon to appear for questioning on Tuesday, but he didn't show up again.