News Today

[News Today] New testimony in election meddling case

입력 2025.07.29 (15:44) 수정 2025.07.29 (15:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The special counsel team investigating former president Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife's 2022 by-election influence-peddling allegations secured new testimony proving that a call was made by then president-elect Yoon with orders to nominate a specific candidate.

This comes as the former head of the People Power Party's nomination management committee Yoon Sang-hyun changed his statement.

[REPORT]
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife are facing allegations of influencing the nomination of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun in Changwon’s Uichang-gu District during the 2022 by-election.

"I asked a favor for Kim Young-sun and there's much talk from the party. Anyways, I'll talk to Yoon Sang-hyun again since he's the nomination committee chair."

Lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun, who headed the People Power Party's nomination management committee at the time, had denied the claims but changed his statement during questioning by the special counsel team.

Yoon stated that he received a call from late former lawmaker Chang Je-won, then chief of staff of President-elect Yoon, asking for Kim's nomination, saying that it was the president-elect's will.

Yoon said that he received a follow-up call from the president-elect himself one or two days later asking if he had received that call from Chang.

But Yoon said he did not deliver this request to the committee, thereby denying charges of interference.

After securing this testimony, the special counsel team conducted raids on the home and office of Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok.

Lee is also a suspect in the election meddling case, accused of obstructing candidate nominations.

The team believes the former president backed Kim Young-sun as a favor in return for free opinion polls from political broker Myung Tae-kyun ahead of the presidential election the same year, which is considered a bribe.

The team summoned former President Yoon to appear for questioning on Tuesday, but he didn't show up again.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] New testimony in election meddling case
    • 입력 2025-07-29 15:44:17
    • 수정2025-07-29 15:44:28
    News Today

[LEAD]
The special counsel team investigating former president Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife's 2022 by-election influence-peddling allegations secured new testimony proving that a call was made by then president-elect Yoon with orders to nominate a specific candidate.

This comes as the former head of the People Power Party's nomination management committee Yoon Sang-hyun changed his statement.

[REPORT]
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife are facing allegations of influencing the nomination of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun in Changwon’s Uichang-gu District during the 2022 by-election.

"I asked a favor for Kim Young-sun and there's much talk from the party. Anyways, I'll talk to Yoon Sang-hyun again since he's the nomination committee chair."

Lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun, who headed the People Power Party's nomination management committee at the time, had denied the claims but changed his statement during questioning by the special counsel team.

Yoon stated that he received a call from late former lawmaker Chang Je-won, then chief of staff of President-elect Yoon, asking for Kim's nomination, saying that it was the president-elect's will.

Yoon said that he received a follow-up call from the president-elect himself one or two days later asking if he had received that call from Chang.

But Yoon said he did not deliver this request to the committee, thereby denying charges of interference.

After securing this testimony, the special counsel team conducted raids on the home and office of Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok.

Lee is also a suspect in the election meddling case, accused of obstructing candidate nominations.

The team believes the former president backed Kim Young-sun as a favor in return for free opinion polls from political broker Myung Tae-kyun ahead of the presidential election the same year, which is considered a bribe.

The team summoned former President Yoon to appear for questioning on Tuesday, but he didn't show up again.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 이재용 삼성전자 회장 미국 워싱턴행…<br>관세 협상 지원

[속보] 이재용 삼성전자 회장 미국 워싱턴행…관세 협상 지원
김건희특검 “尹, 내일 또 출석 <br>불응시 체포영장 등 염두”

김건희특검 “尹, 내일 또 출석 불응시 체포영장 등 염두”
[단독] ‘김건희 목걸이’ 모조품 확인…특검, ‘바꿔치기’ 의심하고 ‘진품’ 추적

[단독] ‘김건희 목걸이’ 모조품 확인…특검, ‘바꿔치기’ 의심하고 ‘진품’ 추적
당정, ‘법인세율 25%·대주주 기준 강화’…야 “반기업·반시장 정책”

당정, ‘법인세율 25%·대주주 기준 강화’…야 “반기업·반시장 정책”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.