[News Today] ‘People’s Inauguration’ on Liberation Day
[LEAD]
President Lee Jae Myung had to assume duty immediately after the election so a formal inauguration ceremony was not held.
On August 15, which also marks Korea's national liberation day, President Lee seeks to hold what he dubs the "People's Inauguration Ceremony" as a reminder that the president is chosen by the people and it's his duty to uphold their will.
[REPORT]
The day after winning the snap presidential election, President Lee Jae Myung took the oath of office at the National Assembly and assumed duty immediately.
At the time, he promised to hold an appointment ceremony for the public at a later date.
President Lee decided to hold the so-called "People's Inauguration Ceremony" on August 15, which also marks the 80th anniversary of the nation's liberation from Japanese colonial rule.
Woo Sang-ho / Pres. secretary for political affairs
The event affirms that the people are the rightful sovereigns of the nation and serves as the president's pledge to uphold their will and lead South Korea as a forward-looking nation.
The ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. at Gwanghwamun Plaza.
Some 10,000 people from varying corners of society will be invited as special guests.
Outside the security zone, anyone who wishes to watch will have access to the event without an invitation.
Woo Sang-ho / Pres. secretary for political affairs
Compared to past ceremonies, it is an open event to be held with the largest number of people participating.
Unlike previous presidential inauguration ceremonies, international heads of state and dignitaries will not be invited.
But invitations will be extended to former presidents and the leaders of opposition parties.
But former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife are not on the invitation list, as they are undergoing investigations by the special prosecutor teams.
