News Today

[News Today] Consumption coupons boost spending

입력 2025.07.29 (15:44) 수정 2025.07.29 (15:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
A week since the start of application for consumption coupons, around 7 trillion won or around 5 billion dollars worth of the coupons have been distributed to some 40 million citizens.

While there are some limitations and restrictions, most traditional markets and various businesses are enjoying increased sales.

[REPORT]
A traditional market in Seoul is packed with people, even on a weekday.

Notices throughout the market show that consumption coupons are accepted here.

With the release of consumption coupons, market vendors are enjoying a boost in business.

Jang Kye-dong / Merchant
Over the weekend, sales rose about 25 to 30 percent compared to usual. It feels great. I hope it stays this way.

Convenience stores are also seeing a boost.

But not all convenience stores accept the coupons. Stores with annual sales over 3 billion won, or some 2 million U.S. dollars, are not eligible. So this leads to a surge in customer inquiries.

"Can I use the consumption coupon?"

"You can’t use them at company-run stores, but you can at all franchised stores."

Just one week after launch, nearly 40 million people, which is 8 out of 10 Koreans, have applied for consumption coupons. 7.1 trillion won, or nearly 5.2 billion dollars, have been handed out.

Hopes are rising for a boost to the economy.

A survey by the Korea Federation of SMEs found that 81% of small businesses expect the consumption coupons to help boost domestic consumption.

Seo Chang-mo / Seoul resident
I decided to shop for fruits and vegetables when I receive my consumption coupon.

In the first week of the application period, people could apply on different days depending on the last digit of their year of birth.

But starting this week, applications can be submitted online or offline, regardless of birth years.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Consumption coupons boost spending
    • 입력 2025-07-29 15:44:50
    • 수정2025-07-29 15:44:59
    News Today

[LEAD]
A week since the start of application for consumption coupons, around 7 trillion won or around 5 billion dollars worth of the coupons have been distributed to some 40 million citizens.

While there are some limitations and restrictions, most traditional markets and various businesses are enjoying increased sales.

[REPORT]
A traditional market in Seoul is packed with people, even on a weekday.

Notices throughout the market show that consumption coupons are accepted here.

With the release of consumption coupons, market vendors are enjoying a boost in business.

Jang Kye-dong / Merchant
Over the weekend, sales rose about 25 to 30 percent compared to usual. It feels great. I hope it stays this way.

Convenience stores are also seeing a boost.

But not all convenience stores accept the coupons. Stores with annual sales over 3 billion won, or some 2 million U.S. dollars, are not eligible. So this leads to a surge in customer inquiries.

"Can I use the consumption coupon?"

"You can’t use them at company-run stores, but you can at all franchised stores."

Just one week after launch, nearly 40 million people, which is 8 out of 10 Koreans, have applied for consumption coupons. 7.1 trillion won, or nearly 5.2 billion dollars, have been handed out.

Hopes are rising for a boost to the economy.

A survey by the Korea Federation of SMEs found that 81% of small businesses expect the consumption coupons to help boost domestic consumption.

Seo Chang-mo / Seoul resident
I decided to shop for fruits and vegetables when I receive my consumption coupon.

In the first week of the application period, people could apply on different days depending on the last digit of their year of birth.

But starting this week, applications can be submitted online or offline, regardless of birth years.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 이재용 삼성전자 회장 미국 워싱턴행…<br>관세 협상 지원

[속보] 이재용 삼성전자 회장 미국 워싱턴행…관세 협상 지원
김건희특검 “尹, 내일 또 출석 <br>불응시 체포영장 등 염두”

김건희특검 “尹, 내일 또 출석 불응시 체포영장 등 염두”
[단독] ‘김건희 목걸이’ 모조품 확인…특검, ‘바꿔치기’ 의심하고 ‘진품’ 추적

[단독] ‘김건희 목걸이’ 모조품 확인…특검, ‘바꿔치기’ 의심하고 ‘진품’ 추적
당정, ‘법인세율 25%·대주주 기준 강화’…야 “반기업·반시장 정책”

당정, ‘법인세율 25%·대주주 기준 강화’…야 “반기업·반시장 정책”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.