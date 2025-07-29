[News Today] Consumption coupons boost spending

A week since the start of application for consumption coupons, around 7 trillion won or around 5 billion dollars worth of the coupons have been distributed to some 40 million citizens.



While there are some limitations and restrictions, most traditional markets and various businesses are enjoying increased sales.



A traditional market in Seoul is packed with people, even on a weekday.



Notices throughout the market show that consumption coupons are accepted here.



With the release of consumption coupons, market vendors are enjoying a boost in business.



Jang Kye-dong / Merchant

Over the weekend, sales rose about 25 to 30 percent compared to usual. It feels great. I hope it stays this way.



Convenience stores are also seeing a boost.



But not all convenience stores accept the coupons. Stores with annual sales over 3 billion won, or some 2 million U.S. dollars, are not eligible. So this leads to a surge in customer inquiries.



"Can I use the consumption coupon?"



"You can’t use them at company-run stores, but you can at all franchised stores."



Just one week after launch, nearly 40 million people, which is 8 out of 10 Koreans, have applied for consumption coupons. 7.1 trillion won, or nearly 5.2 billion dollars, have been handed out.



Hopes are rising for a boost to the economy.



A survey by the Korea Federation of SMEs found that 81% of small businesses expect the consumption coupons to help boost domestic consumption.



Seo Chang-mo / Seoul resident

I decided to shop for fruits and vegetables when I receive my consumption coupon.



In the first week of the application period, people could apply on different days depending on the last digit of their year of birth.



But starting this week, applications can be submitted online or offline, regardless of birth years.