[News Today] Bus driver again saves life with CPR
입력 2025.07.29 (15:45) 수정 2025.07.29 (15:45)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
A bus driver jumped into action as a man was found unconscious at a bus stop.
The driver immediately carried out CPR and saved the man.
And it turns out this wasn't the first time he swooped in to save lives. He carried out similar heroics some 7 years ago.
[REPORT]
At night time, a man collapses and falls into unconsciousness at a bus stop.
When people panic without knowing what to do, Chung Young-jun, a bus driver with 28 years of experience, bolts out of his vehicle.
In the emergency situation, Chung carried out CPR on the unconscious man.
Chung Young-jun / City bus driver
He was unconscious, not breathing with a weak pulse. So I called 119 and began conducting CPR immediately.
After CPR was carried out for nearly four minutes, the man restarted breathing on his own.
Thanks to the veteran bus driver's quick response, the man was moved to a hospital, breathing on his own and his life was saved.
Mapo Fire Station official / (VOICE MODIFIED)
The report said an elderly man had lost consciousness, foam at mouth, moved to hospital.
Having watched the entire situation, bus passengers gave Chung some sweets in expression of appreciation.
It turns out back in 2018, Chung had saved another passenger who lost consciousness on the bus by conducting CPR.
It was thanks to the four-hour, first-aid emergency training he receives annually.
Chung Young-jun / City bus driver
As I have continued receiving the training, I could carry out CPR nearly automatically. It was instinctive.
The critical time to save a cardiac arrest patient is said to be four minutes.
Seven years since he spared one life, this veteran bus driver has saved another with his calm response.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Bus driver again saves life with CPR
-
- 입력 2025-07-29 15:45:07
- 수정2025-07-29 15:45:18
[LEAD]
A bus driver jumped into action as a man was found unconscious at a bus stop.
The driver immediately carried out CPR and saved the man.
And it turns out this wasn't the first time he swooped in to save lives. He carried out similar heroics some 7 years ago.
[REPORT]
At night time, a man collapses and falls into unconsciousness at a bus stop.
When people panic without knowing what to do, Chung Young-jun, a bus driver with 28 years of experience, bolts out of his vehicle.
In the emergency situation, Chung carried out CPR on the unconscious man.
Chung Young-jun / City bus driver
He was unconscious, not breathing with a weak pulse. So I called 119 and began conducting CPR immediately.
After CPR was carried out for nearly four minutes, the man restarted breathing on his own.
Thanks to the veteran bus driver's quick response, the man was moved to a hospital, breathing on his own and his life was saved.
Mapo Fire Station official / (VOICE MODIFIED)
The report said an elderly man had lost consciousness, foam at mouth, moved to hospital.
Having watched the entire situation, bus passengers gave Chung some sweets in expression of appreciation.
It turns out back in 2018, Chung had saved another passenger who lost consciousness on the bus by conducting CPR.
It was thanks to the four-hour, first-aid emergency training he receives annually.
Chung Young-jun / City bus driver
As I have continued receiving the training, I could carry out CPR nearly automatically. It was instinctive.
The critical time to save a cardiac arrest patient is said to be four minutes.
Seven years since he spared one life, this veteran bus driver has saved another with his calm response.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.