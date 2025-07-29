EU faces backlash

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In Europe, where trade negotiations with the United States have been concluded, the details of the agreement are being revealed, leading to a backlash.



One of the key points is the significant reduction of tariffs on American cars.



In response to member states' complaints, the European Union explained that it has avoided the worst-case scenario.



This is reporter Ahn Da-young from Paris.



[Report]



As a result of the trade agreement with the U.S., tariffs on EU cars will be reduced to 15%, which is half of the current level.



In exchange, the EU agreed to lower tariffs on American cars to 2.5%, which is one-fourth of the existing rate.



There are even mentions that in the future, tariffs could be completely eliminated, fully opening the car market to the U.S.



While there is confidence that American cars will not sell well in Europe even with lower tariffs, there are complaints that too many concessions have been made.



[Wolfgang Niedermark/Executive Board of Federation of German Industries(BDI): “This marks the beginning of a new global trade order with tariff levels we view very negatively.”]



France, one of the two pillars of the EU, which is stronger in the beauty industry than in automobiles, does not hide its dissatisfaction.



Now, a 15% tariff is applied to cosmetics and high-end fashion products that were previously duty-free, and wine was completely excluded from the agreement.



[Maxime Darmet/French Economist: "France's annual growth rate could drop by 0.2 percentage points. Considering that Europe's growth has already weakened, this will be a significant blow."]



The EU is making every effort to quell dissatisfaction by stating that it was the best agreement possible and that a certain quantity of duty-free imports will also apply to steel and other products.



[Maros Sefcovic/EU Trade Commissioner: "The world which was there before the second of April is gone. And we simply need to adjust."]



For this agreement to be finalized, the consent of all 27 EU member states is required.



While there are complaints, the general sentiment in Europe, which needs U.S. assistance to respond to the threat from Russia, is to be satisfied with avoiding the worst trade dispute.



This is Ahn Da-young from KBS News in Paris.



