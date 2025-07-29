News 9

Trump's tariff pressure

입력 2025.07.29 (23:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Trump continues to ramp up pressure on trade partners.

He has announced plans to impose tariffs ranging from 15% to 20% on countries that fail to reach a deal with the U.S.

For those still in negotiations, he is demanding greater market access.

Kim Kyung-soo reports from Washington.

[Report]

President Trump stated that tariffs for countries that have not yet reached agreements will simply be set between 15% and 20%.

Roughly 200 countries, excluding major trade partners, are subject to these tariffs, with the goal of concluding all negotiations by the Aug. 1 deadline.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "We're going to be setting a tariff for, essentially, the rest of the world. And that's what they're going to pay if they want to do business in the United States."]

Apart from politically motivated cases like Brazil, which received a 50% tariff notice, and the U.K., which was the first to reach an agreement, other countries have settled with tariffs between 15% and 20%.

This effectively sets 15% as the lowest possible rate through negotiation—on the condition of opening up more markets, according to President Trump’s stance.

The U.S. Secretary of Commerce reinforced this, saying some countries had fully opened their markets while others had not offered enough, clearly pressuring them for more concessions.

This could apply to South Korea, where agricultural market access is reportedly part of the negotiation table.

[Howard Lutnick/U.S. Secretary of Commerce: "He's going to decide what the tariff rate is, how much these countries are going to open their markets and what the tariff rate is."]

For us, alongside reciprocal tariffs, how auto tariffs are determined will also be a key issue.

Japan and the EU, both competitors in the U.S. market, have agreed to reduce auto tariffs to 15%.

To remain competitive, South Korea must achieve similar terms—making the demand for greater market opening even more burdensome.

Kim Kyung-soo, KBS News, Washington.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Trump's tariff pressure
    • 입력 2025-07-29 23:42:45
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Trump continues to ramp up pressure on trade partners.

He has announced plans to impose tariffs ranging from 15% to 20% on countries that fail to reach a deal with the U.S.

For those still in negotiations, he is demanding greater market access.

Kim Kyung-soo reports from Washington.

[Report]

President Trump stated that tariffs for countries that have not yet reached agreements will simply be set between 15% and 20%.

Roughly 200 countries, excluding major trade partners, are subject to these tariffs, with the goal of concluding all negotiations by the Aug. 1 deadline.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "We're going to be setting a tariff for, essentially, the rest of the world. And that's what they're going to pay if they want to do business in the United States."]

Apart from politically motivated cases like Brazil, which received a 50% tariff notice, and the U.K., which was the first to reach an agreement, other countries have settled with tariffs between 15% and 20%.

This effectively sets 15% as the lowest possible rate through negotiation—on the condition of opening up more markets, according to President Trump’s stance.

The U.S. Secretary of Commerce reinforced this, saying some countries had fully opened their markets while others had not offered enough, clearly pressuring them for more concessions.

This could apply to South Korea, where agricultural market access is reportedly part of the negotiation table.

[Howard Lutnick/U.S. Secretary of Commerce: "He's going to decide what the tariff rate is, how much these countries are going to open their markets and what the tariff rate is."]

For us, alongside reciprocal tariffs, how auto tariffs are determined will also be a key issue.

Japan and the EU, both competitors in the U.S. market, have agreed to reduce auto tariffs to 15%.

To remain competitive, South Korea must achieve similar terms—making the demand for greater market opening even more burdensome.

Kim Kyung-soo, KBS News, Washington.
김경수
김경수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

결국은 K-조선?…‘마스가’ 막판 지렛대 될까

결국은 K-조선?…‘마스가’ 막판 지렛대 될까
‘소비쿠폰’ 첫 일주일, 슈퍼마켓·정육점 가장 웃었다

‘소비쿠폰’ 첫 일주일, 슈퍼마켓·정육점 가장 웃었다
서울 11일째 열대야…이번 주 내내 폭염

서울 11일째 열대야…이번 주 내내 폭염
[단독] ‘김건희 목걸이’ 모조품 확인…특검 ‘바꿔치기’ 의심

[단독] ‘김건희 목걸이’ 모조품 확인…특검 ‘바꿔치기’ 의심
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.