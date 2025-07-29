Trump's tariff pressure

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Trump continues to ramp up pressure on trade partners.



He has announced plans to impose tariffs ranging from 15% to 20% on countries that fail to reach a deal with the U.S.



For those still in negotiations, he is demanding greater market access.



Kim Kyung-soo reports from Washington.



[Report]



President Trump stated that tariffs for countries that have not yet reached agreements will simply be set between 15% and 20%.



Roughly 200 countries, excluding major trade partners, are subject to these tariffs, with the goal of concluding all negotiations by the Aug. 1 deadline.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "We're going to be setting a tariff for, essentially, the rest of the world. And that's what they're going to pay if they want to do business in the United States."]



Apart from politically motivated cases like Brazil, which received a 50% tariff notice, and the U.K., which was the first to reach an agreement, other countries have settled with tariffs between 15% and 20%.



This effectively sets 15% as the lowest possible rate through negotiation—on the condition of opening up more markets, according to President Trump’s stance.



The U.S. Secretary of Commerce reinforced this, saying some countries had fully opened their markets while others had not offered enough, clearly pressuring them for more concessions.



This could apply to South Korea, where agricultural market access is reportedly part of the negotiation table.



[Howard Lutnick/U.S. Secretary of Commerce: "He's going to decide what the tariff rate is, how much these countries are going to open their markets and what the tariff rate is."]



For us, alongside reciprocal tariffs, how auto tariffs are determined will also be a key issue.



Japan and the EU, both competitors in the U.S. market, have agreed to reduce auto tariffs to 15%.



To remain competitive, South Korea must achieve similar terms—making the demand for greater market opening even more burdensome.



Kim Kyung-soo, KBS News, Washington.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!