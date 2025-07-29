Korea's shipbuilding push

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yes, our shipbuilding industry is being mentioned as a key lever to lead this negotiation to success.



It is reported that our government is persuading the United States by presenting a cooperation project named "Make American Shipbuilding Great Again."



Reporter Lee Do-yoon has the details.



[Report]



President Trump has raised the investment scale on the spot with both Japan and the European Union.



His negotiations revolve around numbers, and numbers only.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "They are going to agree to invest into the United States $600 billion dollars."]



First, regarding investment, the U.S. is demanding $400 billion.



This is more than 80% of our annual budget.



The government proposed an investment amount in the range of $100 billion, but it falls short compared to Japan and the EU.



The U.S. is also demanding more purchases—LNG, energy, weapons.



But it’s hard to meet all those demands.



Opening the rice and beef market for cattle over 30 months old is a difficult concession.



Instead, the government has put forward a shipbuilding cooperation project worth tens of trillions of won, called 'MASGA.'



The term 'shipbuilding' was added to President Trump's political slogan 'MAGA,' indicating a commitment to support the construction of shipyards in the U.S., the building of strategic vessels, and providing financial support, technology transfer, and talent development.



Last year, the U.S. built only five ships.



In the same period, China produced 1,700 vessels.



As the shipbuilding capacity declines, it affects naval power, making the reconstruction of the shipbuilding industry urgent for the U.S.



[Lee Eun-chang/Researcher at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade: "The first priority is to rebuild the U.S. shipyard, that is, the shipbuilding industry ecosystem. This could involve modernizing existing shipyards or constructing new ones..."]



It is reported that U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick is also satisfied with the proposal of the 'MASGA' project.



However, negotiations with President Trump, who is 'unpredictable,' remain a variable.



This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.



