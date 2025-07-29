News 9

Korea's shipbuilding push

입력 2025.07.29 (23:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Yes, our shipbuilding industry is being mentioned as a key lever to lead this negotiation to success.

It is reported that our government is persuading the United States by presenting a cooperation project named "Make American Shipbuilding Great Again."

Reporter Lee Do-yoon has the details.

[Report]

President Trump has raised the investment scale on the spot with both Japan and the European Union.

His negotiations revolve around numbers, and numbers only.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "They are going to agree to invest into the United States $600 billion dollars."]

First, regarding investment, the U.S. is demanding $400 billion.

This is more than 80% of our annual budget.

The government proposed an investment amount in the range of $100 billion, but it falls short compared to Japan and the EU.

The U.S. is also demanding more purchases—LNG, energy, weapons.

But it’s hard to meet all those demands.

Opening the rice and beef market for cattle over 30 months old is a difficult concession.

Instead, the government has put forward a shipbuilding cooperation project worth tens of trillions of won, called 'MASGA.'

The term 'shipbuilding' was added to President Trump's political slogan 'MAGA,' indicating a commitment to support the construction of shipyards in the U.S., the building of strategic vessels, and providing financial support, technology transfer, and talent development.

Last year, the U.S. built only five ships.

In the same period, China produced 1,700 vessels.

As the shipbuilding capacity declines, it affects naval power, making the reconstruction of the shipbuilding industry urgent for the U.S.

[Lee Eun-chang/Researcher at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade: "The first priority is to rebuild the U.S. shipyard, that is, the shipbuilding industry ecosystem. This could involve modernizing existing shipyards or constructing new ones..."]

It is reported that U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick is also satisfied with the proposal of the 'MASGA' project.

However, negotiations with President Trump, who is 'unpredictable,' remain a variable.

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Korea's shipbuilding push
    • 입력 2025-07-29 23:42:45
    News 9
[Anchor]

Yes, our shipbuilding industry is being mentioned as a key lever to lead this negotiation to success.

It is reported that our government is persuading the United States by presenting a cooperation project named "Make American Shipbuilding Great Again."

Reporter Lee Do-yoon has the details.

[Report]

President Trump has raised the investment scale on the spot with both Japan and the European Union.

His negotiations revolve around numbers, and numbers only.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "They are going to agree to invest into the United States $600 billion dollars."]

First, regarding investment, the U.S. is demanding $400 billion.

This is more than 80% of our annual budget.

The government proposed an investment amount in the range of $100 billion, but it falls short compared to Japan and the EU.

The U.S. is also demanding more purchases—LNG, energy, weapons.

But it’s hard to meet all those demands.

Opening the rice and beef market for cattle over 30 months old is a difficult concession.

Instead, the government has put forward a shipbuilding cooperation project worth tens of trillions of won, called 'MASGA.'

The term 'shipbuilding' was added to President Trump's political slogan 'MAGA,' indicating a commitment to support the construction of shipyards in the U.S., the building of strategic vessels, and providing financial support, technology transfer, and talent development.

Last year, the U.S. built only five ships.

In the same period, China produced 1,700 vessels.

As the shipbuilding capacity declines, it affects naval power, making the reconstruction of the shipbuilding industry urgent for the U.S.

[Lee Eun-chang/Researcher at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade: "The first priority is to rebuild the U.S. shipyard, that is, the shipbuilding industry ecosystem. This could involve modernizing existing shipyards or constructing new ones..."]

It is reported that U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick is also satisfied with the proposal of the 'MASGA' project.

However, negotiations with President Trump, who is 'unpredictable,' remain a variable.

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.
이도윤
이도윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

결국은 K-조선?…‘마스가’ 막판 지렛대 될까

결국은 K-조선?…‘마스가’ 막판 지렛대 될까
‘소비쿠폰’ 첫 일주일, 슈퍼마켓·정육점 가장 웃었다

‘소비쿠폰’ 첫 일주일, 슈퍼마켓·정육점 가장 웃었다
서울 11일째 열대야…이번 주 내내 폭염

서울 11일째 열대야…이번 주 내내 폭염
[단독] ‘김건희 목걸이’ 모조품 확인…특검 ‘바꿔치기’ 의심

[단독] ‘김건희 목걸이’ 모조품 확인…특검 ‘바꿔치기’ 의심
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.