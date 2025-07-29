News 9

July heat worst since 1994

입력 2025.07.29 (23:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This July's heatwave is being recorded as the most severe since 1994.

In particular, this year has seen extreme disasters alternating between record heat and heavy rain.

There are analyses suggesting that such phenomena may become more severe in the future.

Meteorological correspondent Shin Bang-sil reports.

[Report]

As the sweltering heat continues, urban water parks are packed.

People try to cool off with splashing water, but concerns about the extreme weather are growing.

[Jang Jeong-hwa/Resident, Dongjak-gu, Seoul: “It feels like the heat started at the end of June. And now I’m worried—when will it finally end?”]

Today (7.29), temperatures in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, soared to 39.7 degrees Celsius—nearly 40. Seoul and other inland regions also experienced severe heat, with temperatures fluctuating human body temperature.

This July’s national average temperature ranks as the second highest on record, following 1994.

What stands out this year is the unusual variability in weather patterns.

As July began, the early days brought scorching heat instead of the usual monsoon rain.

In mid-July, up to 800 mm of rain poured in some areas, briefly easing the heat but by late July, extreme heat returned, stronger than before.

A rollercoaster of extreme weather—swinging from heat waves to floods and back again—has created back-to-back disasters with little time for recovery.

Rising global temperatures have increased atmospheric moisture, intensifying both heat and rainfall.

Climate scientists warn these extreme swings will only grow worse.

[Kim Hyung-jun/Professor, KAIST Graduate School of Future Strategy, Head of Meta Earth Lab: “As climate change progresses, we’re seeing intensified ‘double punch’ disasters—like floods followed by droughts, or heavy rain followed by extreme heat.”]

The Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts hotter-than-average temperatures through August.

With continued heat and the constant threat of typhoons or cold air masses from higher altitudes triggering sudden downpours, experts urge preparation for complex, overlapping disasters.

This is KBS News, Shin Bang-sil.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • July heat worst since 1994
    • 입력 2025-07-29 23:42:45
    News 9
[Anchor]

This July's heatwave is being recorded as the most severe since 1994.

In particular, this year has seen extreme disasters alternating between record heat and heavy rain.

There are analyses suggesting that such phenomena may become more severe in the future.

Meteorological correspondent Shin Bang-sil reports.

[Report]

As the sweltering heat continues, urban water parks are packed.

People try to cool off with splashing water, but concerns about the extreme weather are growing.

[Jang Jeong-hwa/Resident, Dongjak-gu, Seoul: “It feels like the heat started at the end of June. And now I’m worried—when will it finally end?”]

Today (7.29), temperatures in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, soared to 39.7 degrees Celsius—nearly 40. Seoul and other inland regions also experienced severe heat, with temperatures fluctuating human body temperature.

This July’s national average temperature ranks as the second highest on record, following 1994.

What stands out this year is the unusual variability in weather patterns.

As July began, the early days brought scorching heat instead of the usual monsoon rain.

In mid-July, up to 800 mm of rain poured in some areas, briefly easing the heat but by late July, extreme heat returned, stronger than before.

A rollercoaster of extreme weather—swinging from heat waves to floods and back again—has created back-to-back disasters with little time for recovery.

Rising global temperatures have increased atmospheric moisture, intensifying both heat and rainfall.

Climate scientists warn these extreme swings will only grow worse.

[Kim Hyung-jun/Professor, KAIST Graduate School of Future Strategy, Head of Meta Earth Lab: “As climate change progresses, we’re seeing intensified ‘double punch’ disasters—like floods followed by droughts, or heavy rain followed by extreme heat.”]

The Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts hotter-than-average temperatures through August.

With continued heat and the constant threat of typhoons or cold air masses from higher altitudes triggering sudden downpours, experts urge preparation for complex, overlapping disasters.

This is KBS News, Shin Bang-sil.
신방실
신방실 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

결국은 K-조선?…‘마스가’ 막판 지렛대 될까

결국은 K-조선?…‘마스가’ 막판 지렛대 될까
‘소비쿠폰’ 첫 일주일, 슈퍼마켓·정육점 가장 웃었다

‘소비쿠폰’ 첫 일주일, 슈퍼마켓·정육점 가장 웃었다
서울 11일째 열대야…이번 주 내내 폭염

서울 11일째 열대야…이번 주 내내 폭염
[단독] ‘김건희 목걸이’ 모조품 확인…특검 ‘바꿔치기’ 의심

[단독] ‘김건희 목걸이’ 모조품 확인…특검 ‘바꿔치기’ 의심
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.