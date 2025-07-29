July heat worst since 1994

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This July's heatwave is being recorded as the most severe since 1994.



In particular, this year has seen extreme disasters alternating between record heat and heavy rain.



There are analyses suggesting that such phenomena may become more severe in the future.



Meteorological correspondent Shin Bang-sil reports.



[Report]



As the sweltering heat continues, urban water parks are packed.



People try to cool off with splashing water, but concerns about the extreme weather are growing.



[Jang Jeong-hwa/Resident, Dongjak-gu, Seoul: “It feels like the heat started at the end of June. And now I’m worried—when will it finally end?”]



Today (7.29), temperatures in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, soared to 39.7 degrees Celsius—nearly 40. Seoul and other inland regions also experienced severe heat, with temperatures fluctuating human body temperature.



This July’s national average temperature ranks as the second highest on record, following 1994.



What stands out this year is the unusual variability in weather patterns.



As July began, the early days brought scorching heat instead of the usual monsoon rain.



In mid-July, up to 800 mm of rain poured in some areas, briefly easing the heat but by late July, extreme heat returned, stronger than before.



A rollercoaster of extreme weather—swinging from heat waves to floods and back again—has created back-to-back disasters with little time for recovery.



Rising global temperatures have increased atmospheric moisture, intensifying both heat and rainfall.



Climate scientists warn these extreme swings will only grow worse.



[Kim Hyung-jun/Professor, KAIST Graduate School of Future Strategy, Head of Meta Earth Lab: “As climate change progresses, we’re seeing intensified ‘double punch’ disasters—like floods followed by droughts, or heavy rain followed by extreme heat.”]



The Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts hotter-than-average temperatures through August.



With continued heat and the constant threat of typhoons or cold air masses from higher altitudes triggering sudden downpours, experts urge preparation for complex, overlapping disasters.



This is KBS News, Shin Bang-sil.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!