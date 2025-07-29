News 9

Relentless heat wave

입력 2025.07.29 (23:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (7.29), the entire country is boiling hot.

Even in the high-altitude area of Taebaek, Gangwon Province, a heat wave warning has been issued, and Seoul continues to experience tropical nights.

Let's connect to our weather caster at Yeouido Hangang Park.

Caster Kim Gyu-ri, the sun has set, has the heat subsided a bit?

[Response]

Although it's after sunset, it is sweltering hot.

Here at Mulbit Square in Seoul, a lot of families are jumping into the water to cool off from the heat.

Currently, the temperature in Seoul is 32.3 degrees, still above 30 degrees.

Even at night, due to the hot weather, many citizens have come out to the water light square by the Han River to cool off.

Splashing in the water and drinking cool beverages are not enough to relieve the heat.

The temperature is not expected to drop significantly overnight, with the lowest temperature forecasted to be 28 degrees in Seoul.

This means that Seoul will experience tropical nights for 11 consecutive days.

[Anchor]

This is truly an endless heat wave.

How long will it last?

[Response]

Tomorrow (7.30) is already the middle of the summer season.

You will have to endure extreme heat and tropical nights until the end of this week.

The strong heat wave shows no signs of weakening, and rain clouds are unable to enter the Korean Peninsula.

The Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts that the midday temperature in Seoul will rise to 36 degrees from tomorrow until Friday.

Additionally, tropical nights are expected to continue, with the lowest temperature not dropping below 28 degrees or 27 degrees.

Not only in Seoul but also in most regions across the country, similar levels of heat will persist.

Outdoor activities under the scorching sun during the day are absolutely not recommended.

As you sweat a lot, even if you don't feel thirsty, it's best to drink water frequently and stay in the shade.

This has been reported from Yeouido Hangang Park.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Relentless heat wave
    • 입력 2025-07-29 23:42:45
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (7.29), the entire country is boiling hot.

Even in the high-altitude area of Taebaek, Gangwon Province, a heat wave warning has been issued, and Seoul continues to experience tropical nights.

Let's connect to our weather caster at Yeouido Hangang Park.

Caster Kim Gyu-ri, the sun has set, has the heat subsided a bit?

[Response]

Although it's after sunset, it is sweltering hot.

Here at Mulbit Square in Seoul, a lot of families are jumping into the water to cool off from the heat.

Currently, the temperature in Seoul is 32.3 degrees, still above 30 degrees.

Even at night, due to the hot weather, many citizens have come out to the water light square by the Han River to cool off.

Splashing in the water and drinking cool beverages are not enough to relieve the heat.

The temperature is not expected to drop significantly overnight, with the lowest temperature forecasted to be 28 degrees in Seoul.

This means that Seoul will experience tropical nights for 11 consecutive days.

[Anchor]

This is truly an endless heat wave.

How long will it last?

[Response]

Tomorrow (7.30) is already the middle of the summer season.

You will have to endure extreme heat and tropical nights until the end of this week.

The strong heat wave shows no signs of weakening, and rain clouds are unable to enter the Korean Peninsula.

The Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts that the midday temperature in Seoul will rise to 36 degrees from tomorrow until Friday.

Additionally, tropical nights are expected to continue, with the lowest temperature not dropping below 28 degrees or 27 degrees.

Not only in Seoul but also in most regions across the country, similar levels of heat will persist.

Outdoor activities under the scorching sun during the day are absolutely not recommended.

As you sweat a lot, even if you don't feel thirsty, it's best to drink water frequently and stay in the shade.

This has been reported from Yeouido Hangang Park.
김규리
김규리 기상캐스터

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

결국은 K-조선?…‘마스가’ 막판 지렛대 될까

결국은 K-조선?…‘마스가’ 막판 지렛대 될까
‘소비쿠폰’ 첫 일주일, 슈퍼마켓·정육점 가장 웃었다

‘소비쿠폰’ 첫 일주일, 슈퍼마켓·정육점 가장 웃었다
서울 11일째 열대야…이번 주 내내 폭염

서울 11일째 열대야…이번 주 내내 폭염
[단독] ‘김건희 목걸이’ 모조품 확인…특검 ‘바꿔치기’ 의심

[단독] ‘김건희 목걸이’ 모조품 확인…특검 ‘바꿔치기’ 의심
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.