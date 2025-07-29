Relentless heat wave

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (7.29), the entire country is boiling hot.



Even in the high-altitude area of Taebaek, Gangwon Province, a heat wave warning has been issued, and Seoul continues to experience tropical nights.



Let's connect to our weather caster at Yeouido Hangang Park.



Caster Kim Gyu-ri, the sun has set, has the heat subsided a bit?



[Response]



Although it's after sunset, it is sweltering hot.



Here at Mulbit Square in Seoul, a lot of families are jumping into the water to cool off from the heat.



Currently, the temperature in Seoul is 32.3 degrees, still above 30 degrees.



Even at night, due to the hot weather, many citizens have come out to the water light square by the Han River to cool off.



Splashing in the water and drinking cool beverages are not enough to relieve the heat.



The temperature is not expected to drop significantly overnight, with the lowest temperature forecasted to be 28 degrees in Seoul.



This means that Seoul will experience tropical nights for 11 consecutive days.



[Anchor]



This is truly an endless heat wave.



How long will it last?



[Response]



Tomorrow (7.30) is already the middle of the summer season.



You will have to endure extreme heat and tropical nights until the end of this week.



The strong heat wave shows no signs of weakening, and rain clouds are unable to enter the Korean Peninsula.



The Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts that the midday temperature in Seoul will rise to 36 degrees from tomorrow until Friday.



Additionally, tropical nights are expected to continue, with the lowest temperature not dropping below 28 degrees or 27 degrees.



Not only in Seoul but also in most regions across the country, similar levels of heat will persist.



Outdoor activities under the scorching sun during the day are absolutely not recommended.



As you sweat a lot, even if you don't feel thirsty, it's best to drink water frequently and stay in the shade.



This has been reported from Yeouido Hangang Park.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!