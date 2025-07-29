News 9

[Exclusive] Kim's replica necklace

[Anchor]

The necklace worn by former First Lady Kim Keon-hee during an overseas trip has been confirmed to be a replica.

The special counsel team suspects the original may have been swapped and is expanding its investigation.

Reporter Bae Ji-hyun has the exclusive details.

[Report]

The so-called "summit necklace" was discovered at the home of the in-laws of former First Lady Kim Keon-hee’s older brother.

Just three days after seizing it, the special counsel team concluded it was a replica, noting it lacked a serial number.

The team suspects that Kim’s side may have intentionally swapped the real necklace with a fake to ensure that only the replica would be discovered.

After questioning aides often referred to as Kim’s “inner circle,” the team turned its attention to the residence of her relatives—where the necklace was found surprisingly easily.

[Neighbor/Voice Altered: “A detective came by. I asked why they were looking for that person, and they said it was connected to President Yoon.”]

The special counsel team also views it as suspicious that former First Lady Kim Keon-hee’s side reversed their explanation only in May—after former President Yoon Suk-yeol was removed from office—saying the necklace was not borrowed but a replica.

The team also seized high-value artwork and large bundles of cash from the house and is investigating whether former First Lady Kim is the actual owner.

They are also considering applying charges of evidence tampering or concealment of criminal proceeds against her older brother, who is suspected of moving the items to their mother’s house.

[Kim Jin-woo/Brother of Former First Lady Kim Keon-hee: “(Were you trying to hide the necklace?) …”]

Kim’s side claims to know nothing about the cash or artwork, stating the items belong to someone else.

The special counsel team is continuing to track down the whereabouts of the genuine necklace and investigating the origin of the replica.

This is Bae Ji-hyun, KBS News.

