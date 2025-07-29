Yoon skips summons

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol did not comply with the special counsel team's summons related to the Kim Keon-hee investigation today (7.29).



The team has reissued the summons for tomorrow (7.30) and warned that if he fails to appear again, they may seek an arrest warrant.



Reporter Lee Hyung-kwan has more.



[Report]



Former President Yoon Suk-yeol, who was summoned for the first time in connection with alleged interference in party nominations.



He did not appear past the scheduled time of 10 a.m.



Since being re-detained on July 10, Yoon has refused to attend both the insurrection investigation and his related trial.



His legal team claims he is at risk of losing his eyesight due to a chronic eye condition, but the special counsel team said it had received no medical updates from the detention center.



The Kim Keon-hee special counsel team is focusing on the couple’s involvement in nominating former lawmaker Kim Young-sun during the 2022 by-elections.



They are investigating whether the nomination was granted in exchange for free election polling conducted by Myung Tae-kyun, which could constitute bribery.



The team insists that questioning former President Yoon must take place before they proceed with their investigation into former First Lady Kim Keon-hee next week.



They have summoned Yoon again for 10 a.m. tomorrow and are preparing to take a tougher stance.



[Moon Hong-joo/Assistant Special Prosecutor for the Kim Keon-hee Probe: "If he fails to comply again, we are considering pursuing a warrant for his arrest."]



Meanwhile, the special counsel team investigating external pressure on the Marine death case has summoned former National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong as a suspect.



Three key figures, including former First Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo, who were present at the briefing on the findings of the July 2023 Marine death case, have revised their statements, now admitting that the so-called “VIP outburst” did in fact occur. With this, the special counsel team is now turning to former NIS Director Cho Tae-yong to complete the “final piece of the puzzle.”



The Marine special counsel team is continuing to summon related officials daily to verify whether that “VIP outburst” directly led to changes in the military’s investigation findings.



This is Lee Hyung-kwan, KBS News.



