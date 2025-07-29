News 9

Yoon skips summons

입력 2025.07.29 (23:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol did not comply with the special counsel team's summons related to the Kim Keon-hee investigation today (7.29).

The team has reissued the summons for tomorrow (7.30) and warned that if he fails to appear again, they may seek an arrest warrant.

Reporter Lee Hyung-kwan has more.

[Report]

Former President Yoon Suk-yeol, who was summoned for the first time in connection with alleged interference in party nominations.

He did not appear past the scheduled time of 10 a.m.

Since being re-detained on July 10, Yoon has refused to attend both the insurrection investigation and his related trial.

His legal team claims he is at risk of losing his eyesight due to a chronic eye condition, but the special counsel team said it had received no medical updates from the detention center.

The Kim Keon-hee special counsel team is focusing on the couple’s involvement in nominating former lawmaker Kim Young-sun during the 2022 by-elections.

They are investigating whether the nomination was granted in exchange for free election polling conducted by Myung Tae-kyun, which could constitute bribery.

The team insists that questioning former President Yoon must take place before they proceed with their investigation into former First Lady Kim Keon-hee next week.

They have summoned Yoon again for 10 a.m. tomorrow and are preparing to take a tougher stance.

[Moon Hong-joo/Assistant Special Prosecutor for the Kim Keon-hee Probe: "If he fails to comply again, we are considering pursuing a warrant for his arrest."]

Meanwhile, the special counsel team investigating external pressure on the Marine death case has summoned former National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong as a suspect.

Three key figures, including former First Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo, who were present at the briefing on the findings of the July 2023 Marine death case, have revised their statements, now admitting that the so-called “VIP outburst” did in fact occur. With this, the special counsel team is now turning to former NIS Director Cho Tae-yong to complete the “final piece of the puzzle.”

The Marine special counsel team is continuing to summon related officials daily to verify whether that “VIP outburst” directly led to changes in the military’s investigation findings.

This is Lee Hyung-kwan, KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Yoon skips summons
    • 입력 2025-07-29 23:42:45
    News 9
[Anchor]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol did not comply with the special counsel team's summons related to the Kim Keon-hee investigation today (7.29).

The team has reissued the summons for tomorrow (7.30) and warned that if he fails to appear again, they may seek an arrest warrant.

Reporter Lee Hyung-kwan has more.

[Report]

Former President Yoon Suk-yeol, who was summoned for the first time in connection with alleged interference in party nominations.

He did not appear past the scheduled time of 10 a.m.

Since being re-detained on July 10, Yoon has refused to attend both the insurrection investigation and his related trial.

His legal team claims he is at risk of losing his eyesight due to a chronic eye condition, but the special counsel team said it had received no medical updates from the detention center.

The Kim Keon-hee special counsel team is focusing on the couple’s involvement in nominating former lawmaker Kim Young-sun during the 2022 by-elections.

They are investigating whether the nomination was granted in exchange for free election polling conducted by Myung Tae-kyun, which could constitute bribery.

The team insists that questioning former President Yoon must take place before they proceed with their investigation into former First Lady Kim Keon-hee next week.

They have summoned Yoon again for 10 a.m. tomorrow and are preparing to take a tougher stance.

[Moon Hong-joo/Assistant Special Prosecutor for the Kim Keon-hee Probe: "If he fails to comply again, we are considering pursuing a warrant for his arrest."]

Meanwhile, the special counsel team investigating external pressure on the Marine death case has summoned former National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong as a suspect.

Three key figures, including former First Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo, who were present at the briefing on the findings of the July 2023 Marine death case, have revised their statements, now admitting that the so-called “VIP outburst” did in fact occur. With this, the special counsel team is now turning to former NIS Director Cho Tae-yong to complete the “final piece of the puzzle.”

The Marine special counsel team is continuing to summon related officials daily to verify whether that “VIP outburst” directly led to changes in the military’s investigation findings.

This is Lee Hyung-kwan, KBS News.
이형관
이형관 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

결국은 K-조선?…‘마스가’ 막판 지렛대 될까

결국은 K-조선?…‘마스가’ 막판 지렛대 될까
‘소비쿠폰’ 첫 일주일, 슈퍼마켓·정육점 가장 웃었다

‘소비쿠폰’ 첫 일주일, 슈퍼마켓·정육점 가장 웃었다
서울 11일째 열대야…이번 주 내내 폭염

서울 11일째 열대야…이번 주 내내 폭염
[단독] ‘김건희 목걸이’ 모조품 확인…특검 ‘바꿔치기’ 의심

[단독] ‘김건희 목걸이’ 모조품 확인…특검 ‘바꿔치기’ 의심
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.