3 days to tariff deadline

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There are only three days left until the deadline for tariff negotiations with the United States.



Both the government and companies are making a final push.



Discussions are ongoing with key U.S. officials, focusing on bargaining chips related to shipbuilding and semiconductors.



Today (July 29), our negotiation team, including Deputy Prime Minister Ku Yoon-chul, has departed for the United States. Reporter Lee Jae-hee will first report on their movements.



[Report]



Six days ago, Kim Jung-kwan, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy, went to the United States.



[Kim Jung-kwan/Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy: "(How many days is your schedule?) As far as I remember, it was probably a 3-night, 4-day schedule."]



He is currently engaged in last-minute negotiations without returning home.



After visiting Washington D.C., he went to Secretary Lutnick's residence in New York to present the shipbuilding negotiation card, and followed him to Scotland after Secretary Lutnick departed.



[Howard Lutnick/U.S. Secretary of Commerce/28th/Fox News Interview: "The South Koreans flew to Scotland to meet with me and Ambassador Greer after dinner. I mean, think about how much they really really want to get a deal done."]



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Ku Yoon-chul has left for the U.S. today for a final negotiation with U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent.



[Ku Yoon-chul/Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy: "We will also discuss areas where we can cooperate in the medium to long term, such as shipbuilding."]



Lee Jae-yong, Chairman of Samsung Electronics, has also embarked on a trip to the U.S.



Companies are providing support with the 'semiconductor' and 'shipbuilding' cards.



The outlook for negotiations is mixed.



[Jang Sang-sik/Director of International Trade and Commerce Research Institute, Korea International Trade Association: "There still seem to be some differences in opinions. The government is probably considering various options to lower the demands from the U.S. a bit..."]



[Choi Seok-young/Former Chief Negotiator for FTA at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: "Once the overall direction is set, the frequency of negotiations will increase significantly. If high-level meetings are happening frequently, it means we are nearing the end..."]



The possibility of Deputy Prime Minister Ku Yoon-chul meeting with President Trump has also been raised.



The government's bottom line for negotiations appears to be reciprocal tariffs of 15%, similar to those with Japan and the EU.



This is KBS News, Lee Jae-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!