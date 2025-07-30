News 9

Jellyfish swarm hits Jeju

[Anchor]

The waters off Jeju Island have been overtaken by jellyfish.

Clusters of blue jellyfish, resembling mold, have appeared along the coastline.

While their sting isn't severe, they are still venomous and require caution.

Ko Min-joo reports.

[Report]

Round, blue jellyfish are densely packed across the surface of the sea.

["Wow, this is serious."]

The creatures, which resemble blue mold, are blue button jellyfish, each about 3 centimeters in diameter.

["Wait, are those jellyfish?"]

Even harbors with boat traffic have been completely taken over by swarms of jellyfish.

[Lee Dong-hee/Jocheon-eup, Jeju City: "I've been living here for four years, and I've never seen anything like this. When you look up close, you can see all the tentacles—it’s pretty creepy."]

Popular beaches visited by tourists are also covered in jellyfish.

At swimming beaches, safety personnel are retrieving jellyfish from the water several times a day.

[Ko Dae-young/Pyeongtaek City, Gyeonggi-do: "We've been here on vacation for a week. There weren’t any in the morning, but now they’re here, so we’re worried the kids might get stung."]

This is the first large-scale appearance of blue button jellyfish in Jeju waters in four years, since 2021.

These jellyfish usually live in subtropical waters, but with the current heat wave raising sea temperatures, they are believed to have drifted into Jeju’s coastal areas.

[Yoon Seok-hyun/Researcher, National Institute of Fisheries Science: "The prolonged heat wave and the influx of warm ocean currents appear to have caused the mass appearance of blue button jellyfish."]

Though their venom is weak, contact can cause itching or allergic reactions.

With a high-temperature warning in effect for Jeju’s coastal waters, and sightings of the highly toxic Nomura's jellyfish also increasing, beachgoers are advised to exercise extra caution.

This is Ko Min-joo, KBS News.

