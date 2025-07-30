Woman fatally stabbed

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (7.29), a woman in her 30s was stabbed to death in an alley in a residential area of Daejeon.



The police are tracking down a man in his 20s, who was in a relationship with the victim, as a suspect.



Reporter Kim Yea-eun has the details.



[Report]



An ambulance is seen carrying a patient on a stretcher out of the alley.



The police have set up a cordon at the scene.



At around 12:10 PM today (7.29), a report was received at 112 stating, "A man stabbed a woman during an argument."



[Nearby Resident/Voice Altered: "I thought the kids were just playing around and running away. When I went out a little later, I saw that someone was injured behind a car."]



The woman in her 30s was transported to the hospital in cardiac arrest but ultimately died.



The suspect is reported to be a man in his 20s who was in a relationship with the deceased woman.



The suspect fled the scene after attacking the woman with a knife and ran into a nearby alley.



The knife used in the crime was also found at the scene.



The man who fled had reportedly broken into the deceased woman’s home last year and was reported for trespassing, and just last month, he was booked by police for assaulting her during a drinking session.



The police had recommended safety measures and the provision of a smartwatch at that time, but the woman declined, so no protective measures were implemented.



The police are pursuing the whereabouts of the fleeing man based on nearby CCTV footage.



This is KBS News, Kim Yea-eun.



