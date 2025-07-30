News 9

Right to know on hold

[Anchor]

President Lee Jae Myung is receiving reports on the tariff negotiation situation and is in command.

However, related details continue to be kept confidential.

The presidential office explained that national interest is currently more important than the people's right to know.

Reporter Son Seo-young reports.

[Report]

Yesterday (July 28), President Lee Jae Myung conveyed a message through his spokesperson to do their best in negotiations for national interest.

Today (July 29), there was a Cabinet meeting, but there were no public comments regarding the tariff negotiations.

There is a mood of restraint in speaking from a strategic perspective.

The presidential office explained that the president is receiving updates on the local situation and is directing the negotiations.

[Kang Yu-jung/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "We will prioritize national interest and, within a pragmatic principle, ultimately carry out this negotiation process well and do our best until the response meeting currently seems low.

The presidential office stated that even U.S. President Trump does not continuously preside over meetings, and our negotiation partners include the Secretary of Commerce, right?

While the final decision-making authority lies with the president, it emphasized that the key is the practical negotiations that are changing moment by moment.

They also mentioned that they cannot provide detailed explanations about specific negotiation cards, emphasizing that it is a phase where negotiations need to be concluded well.

[Kang Yu-jung/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "Excessive curiosity about negotiation cards or the issue of the right to know could actually pose some difficulties for our national interest."]

Tomorrow (July 30), President Lee will preside over an emergency economic response TF meeting, and it is known that discussions will focus on tax reform rather than public comments on customs responses.

This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.

손서영
손서영 기자

