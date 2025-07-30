News 9

Crackdown on industrial accidents

[Anchor]

President Lee Jae Myung, during his first nationally televised Cabinet meeting today (7.29), addressed the issue of industrial accidents and issued a series of strong directives.

He went as far as calling repeated fatal accidents “murder by willful negligence,” and announced that the government is considering introducing punitive damages.

Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has more.

[Report]

It was the first Cabinet meeting to be broadcast live.

President Lee Jae Myung placed the recurring issue of industrial accidents on the agenda and led a discussion on countermeasures.

He criticized POSCO E&C, where recent fatal accidents occurred, stating, “When the same accident happens in the same place, it’s the same as tolerating death.”

[President Lee Jae Myung: “Isn’t that, in legal terms, ‘murder by willful negligence’? Isn’t this the result of thinking, ‘If someone dies, so be it’?”]

He said he may personally conduct unannounced inspections at workplaces, and ordered the Minister of Employment and Labor to stake his position on preventing further deaths.

For companies where accidents keep recurring, he said the government is considering introducing punitive damage compensation.

[President Lee Jae Myung: “Criminal punishment alone doesn’t seem to be an effective or decisive tool. We need to increase their financial burden.”]

He also raised the idea of publicly disclosing related information.

[President Lee Jae Myung: “If accidents happen repeatedly and habitually, we should make multiple disclosures so that their stock price crashes.”]

He instructed the Minister of the Interior and Safety to form a dedicated investigative team with specialized capabilities in handling industrial accident cases.

Meanwhile, POSCO E&C, which was directly criticized by the president, issued an apology and announced plans to rebuild its safety system for accident prevention.

President Lee Jae Myung also responded to SPC’s announcement that it would abolish overtime work exceeding eight hours, following a series of industrial accidents, saying the government will verify whether the change is actually implemented.

This is Lee Hee-yeon, KBS News.

