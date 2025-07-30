Deadly railway crossing

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A collision occurred between a train and a freight truck that became trapped at a railway crossing.



A railway crossing guard in his 60s, who was trying to remove the truck, was killed in the accident.



The truck appears to have entered the crossing despite warning signals advising not to proceed.



Baek Sang-hyun reports.



[Report]



As soon as a 1-ton freight truck enters the railway crossing, the barriers come down on both sides.



A crossing guard wearing a reflective vest rushes over. The driver tries to reverse, but the barrier is caught on the truck’s cargo bed, making it impossible to move.



The driver steps out to assess the situation, and just as the guard approaches the vehicle again, a train crashes into it.



The guard, a man in his 60s, was taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest but was later pronounced dead.



This is the scene of the accident.



Police believe the truck entered the crossing just after the warning signals had begun flashing.



The driver reportedly told police he did not see the signal instructing him to stop.



[Police Official/Voice Altered: “We need to determine why the vehicle entered despite the stop signal and whether the driver was at fault.”]



Korail stated that the crossing's warning systems and barriers were functioning properly at the time.



A railway crossing accident that occurred despite the posted instruction: “If trapped, break through.”



Police and labor authorities are now closely examining whether proper procedures were followed in responding to the vehicle being trapped, and they plan to investigate Korail’s safety protocols in detail.



This is Baek Sang-hyun, KBS News.



