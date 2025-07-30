News 9

Deadly railway crossing

입력 2025.07.30 (00:31)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A collision occurred between a train and a freight truck that became trapped at a railway crossing.

A railway crossing guard in his 60s, who was trying to remove the truck, was killed in the accident.

The truck appears to have entered the crossing despite warning signals advising not to proceed.

Baek Sang-hyun reports.

[Report]

As soon as a 1-ton freight truck enters the railway crossing, the barriers come down on both sides.

A crossing guard wearing a reflective vest rushes over. The driver tries to reverse, but the barrier is caught on the truck’s cargo bed, making it impossible to move.

The driver steps out to assess the situation, and just as the guard approaches the vehicle again, a train crashes into it.

The guard, a man in his 60s, was taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest but was later pronounced dead.

This is the scene of the accident.

Police believe the truck entered the crossing just after the warning signals had begun flashing.

The driver reportedly told police he did not see the signal instructing him to stop.

[Police Official/Voice Altered: “We need to determine why the vehicle entered despite the stop signal and whether the driver was at fault.”]

Korail stated that the crossing's warning systems and barriers were functioning properly at the time.

A railway crossing accident that occurred despite the posted instruction: “If trapped, break through.”

Police and labor authorities are now closely examining whether proper procedures were followed in responding to the vehicle being trapped, and they plan to investigate Korail’s safety protocols in detail.

This is Baek Sang-hyun, KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Deadly railway crossing
    • 입력 2025-07-30 00:31:12
    News 9
[Anchor]

A collision occurred between a train and a freight truck that became trapped at a railway crossing.

A railway crossing guard in his 60s, who was trying to remove the truck, was killed in the accident.

The truck appears to have entered the crossing despite warning signals advising not to proceed.

Baek Sang-hyun reports.

[Report]

As soon as a 1-ton freight truck enters the railway crossing, the barriers come down on both sides.

A crossing guard wearing a reflective vest rushes over. The driver tries to reverse, but the barrier is caught on the truck’s cargo bed, making it impossible to move.

The driver steps out to assess the situation, and just as the guard approaches the vehicle again, a train crashes into it.

The guard, a man in his 60s, was taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest but was later pronounced dead.

This is the scene of the accident.

Police believe the truck entered the crossing just after the warning signals had begun flashing.

The driver reportedly told police he did not see the signal instructing him to stop.

[Police Official/Voice Altered: “We need to determine why the vehicle entered despite the stop signal and whether the driver was at fault.”]

Korail stated that the crossing's warning systems and barriers were functioning properly at the time.

A railway crossing accident that occurred despite the posted instruction: “If trapped, break through.”

Police and labor authorities are now closely examining whether proper procedures were followed in responding to the vehicle being trapped, and they plan to investigate Korail’s safety protocols in detail.

This is Baek Sang-hyun, KBS News.
백상현
백상현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

결국은 K-조선?…‘마스가’ 막판 지렛대 될까

결국은 K-조선?…‘마스가’ 막판 지렛대 될까
‘소비쿠폰’ 첫 일주일, 슈퍼마켓·정육점 가장 웃었다

‘소비쿠폰’ 첫 일주일, 슈퍼마켓·정육점 가장 웃었다
서울 11일째 열대야…이번 주 내내 폭염

서울 11일째 열대야…이번 주 내내 폭염
[단독] ‘김건희 목걸이’ 모조품 확인…특검 ‘바꿔치기’ 의심

[단독] ‘김건희 목걸이’ 모조품 확인…특검 ‘바꿔치기’ 의심
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.