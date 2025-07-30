N. Korea leaves door open

동영상 고정 취소

North Korea, which just yesterday (7.28) declared it had no reason to engage with South Korea, sent a message to the United States today (7.29), leaving the door open to the possibility of dialogue with Washington.



However, it firmly stated that denuclearization is not up for discussion.



Reporter Song Geum-han has more.



[Report]



Vice department director of the ruling party's central committee Kim Yo-jong first mentioned the recent remarks by a White House official expressing openness to dialogue for denuclearization, pointing out that it is not 2018 or 2019 anymore.



She stated that North Korea's status and capabilities as a nuclear power, as well as the geopolitical environment, are different from those times, and that there should be no denial or misunderstanding.



She also rejected any attempts to deny its status as a nuclear power and urged for 'new thinking' in seeking contact.



She referred to the personal relationship between the leaders of North Korea and the United States.



She noted that the two leaders' personal relationship is not bad, but emphasized that placing it on the same level as the goal of denuclearization is an "insult"—and that if the U.S. remains fixated on past failures, any North Korea-U.S. engagement will be nothing more than America's "wishful thinking."



While reaffirming its longstanding stance that denuclearization talks are off the table, North Korea left the door open to dialogue—prompting analysis that it may be pressuring for nuclear arms reduction talks instead.



Particularly noteworthy is the fact that a statement was issued two days in a row.



[Lim Eul-chul/Professor at the Institute for Far Eastern Studies, Kyungnam University: "It seems to be a process of exploration for North Korea to create a dialogue framework favorable to them by utilizing the conciliatory stance of the Lee Jae Myung government and President Trump's willingness to engage in dialogue."]



However, the United States, which emphasizes nonproliferation, is unlikely to immediately engage in arms reduction talks based on recognition of North Korea as a nuclear state.



In response to Kim Yo-jong’s statement, the White House simply reiterated that President Trump remains willing to engage in dialogue for North Korea’s denuclearization.



The presidential office in Seoul stated that it will maintain close communication with the U.S. on overall North Korea policy and will work to create conditions conducive to restarting U.S.-North Korea talks.



This is KBS News, Song Geum-han.



