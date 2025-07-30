News 9

N. Korea leaves door open

입력 2025.07.30 (00:31)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

North Korea, which just yesterday (7.28) declared it had no reason to engage with South Korea, sent a message to the United States today (7.29), leaving the door open to the possibility of dialogue with Washington.

However, it firmly stated that denuclearization is not up for discussion.

Reporter Song Geum-han has more.

[Report]

Vice department director of the ruling party's central committee Kim Yo-jong first mentioned the recent remarks by a White House official expressing openness to dialogue for denuclearization, pointing out that it is not 2018 or 2019 anymore.

She stated that North Korea's status and capabilities as a nuclear power, as well as the geopolitical environment, are different from those times, and that there should be no denial or misunderstanding.

She also rejected any attempts to deny its status as a nuclear power and urged for 'new thinking' in seeking contact.

She referred to the personal relationship between the leaders of North Korea and the United States.

She noted that the two leaders' personal relationship is not bad, but emphasized that placing it on the same level as the goal of denuclearization is an "insult"—and that if the U.S. remains fixated on past failures, any North Korea-U.S. engagement will be nothing more than America's "wishful thinking."

While reaffirming its longstanding stance that denuclearization talks are off the table, North Korea left the door open to dialogue—prompting analysis that it may be pressuring for nuclear arms reduction talks instead.

Particularly noteworthy is the fact that a statement was issued two days in a row.

[Lim Eul-chul/Professor at the Institute for Far Eastern Studies, Kyungnam University: "It seems to be a process of exploration for North Korea to create a dialogue framework favorable to them by utilizing the conciliatory stance of the Lee Jae Myung government and President Trump's willingness to engage in dialogue."]

However, the United States, which emphasizes nonproliferation, is unlikely to immediately engage in arms reduction talks based on recognition of North Korea as a nuclear state.

In response to Kim Yo-jong’s statement, the White House simply reiterated that President Trump remains willing to engage in dialogue for North Korea’s denuclearization.

The presidential office in Seoul stated that it will maintain close communication with the U.S. on overall North Korea policy and will work to create conditions conducive to restarting U.S.-North Korea talks.

This is KBS News, Song Geum-han.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • N. Korea leaves door open
    • 입력 2025-07-30 00:31:12
    News 9
[Anchor]

North Korea, which just yesterday (7.28) declared it had no reason to engage with South Korea, sent a message to the United States today (7.29), leaving the door open to the possibility of dialogue with Washington.

However, it firmly stated that denuclearization is not up for discussion.

Reporter Song Geum-han has more.

[Report]

Vice department director of the ruling party's central committee Kim Yo-jong first mentioned the recent remarks by a White House official expressing openness to dialogue for denuclearization, pointing out that it is not 2018 or 2019 anymore.

She stated that North Korea's status and capabilities as a nuclear power, as well as the geopolitical environment, are different from those times, and that there should be no denial or misunderstanding.

She also rejected any attempts to deny its status as a nuclear power and urged for 'new thinking' in seeking contact.

She referred to the personal relationship between the leaders of North Korea and the United States.

She noted that the two leaders' personal relationship is not bad, but emphasized that placing it on the same level as the goal of denuclearization is an "insult"—and that if the U.S. remains fixated on past failures, any North Korea-U.S. engagement will be nothing more than America's "wishful thinking."

While reaffirming its longstanding stance that denuclearization talks are off the table, North Korea left the door open to dialogue—prompting analysis that it may be pressuring for nuclear arms reduction talks instead.

Particularly noteworthy is the fact that a statement was issued two days in a row.

[Lim Eul-chul/Professor at the Institute for Far Eastern Studies, Kyungnam University: "It seems to be a process of exploration for North Korea to create a dialogue framework favorable to them by utilizing the conciliatory stance of the Lee Jae Myung government and President Trump's willingness to engage in dialogue."]

However, the United States, which emphasizes nonproliferation, is unlikely to immediately engage in arms reduction talks based on recognition of North Korea as a nuclear state.

In response to Kim Yo-jong’s statement, the White House simply reiterated that President Trump remains willing to engage in dialogue for North Korea’s denuclearization.

The presidential office in Seoul stated that it will maintain close communication with the U.S. on overall North Korea policy and will work to create conditions conducive to restarting U.S.-North Korea talks.

This is KBS News, Song Geum-han.
송금한
송금한 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

결국은 K-조선?…‘마스가’ 막판 지렛대 될까

결국은 K-조선?…‘마스가’ 막판 지렛대 될까
‘소비쿠폰’ 첫 일주일, 슈퍼마켓·정육점 가장 웃었다

‘소비쿠폰’ 첫 일주일, 슈퍼마켓·정육점 가장 웃었다
서울 11일째 열대야…이번 주 내내 폭염

서울 11일째 열대야…이번 주 내내 폭염
[단독] ‘김건희 목걸이’ 모조품 확인…특검 ‘바꿔치기’ 의심

[단독] ‘김건희 목걸이’ 모조품 확인…특검 ‘바꿔치기’ 의심
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.