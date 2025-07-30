5-hour U.S.-China talks

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



While the United States is pressuring other countries to negotiate quickly, it is maintaining a cautious stance towards China.



It appears that the U.S. and China, who met in Europe, will extend the tariff truce for another three months.



Beijing correspondent Kim Hyo-shin reports on the reasons behind this.



[Report]



The economic leaders of the U.S. and China seem weary as they leave the meeting room one after another.



The two countries held a five-hour marathon meeting on the first day of the third high-level trade negotiations.



It has been reported that there is a consensus to extend the '90-day tariff truce' that ends next month.



Both the U.S. and China seem to view the resumption of the 'tariff war' as burdensome, and the nature of this meeting appears to be about buying time with a truce and aligning their desired cards.



The U.S. is said to have demanded that China address overproduction that leads to dumping in sectors like steel and electric vehicles, and to open its market further to American companies.



China is reportedly in a position to ease restrictions on the export of rare earths and to purchase more American goods, while asking the U.S. to lower 'fentanyl tariffs' and resolve issues related to Chinese visas.



The U.S. also brought up the issue of China importing Iranian and Russian oil at the table.



[Scott Bessent/U.S. Secretary of the Treasury/22nd: Fox Business: "We want to speak to them about the sanctioned Russian and Iranian oil that they are buying, what they're doing to aid Russia and Ukraine war."]



China was reported to be displeased.



[Dong Xiaofeng/Chinese CCTV Economic Policy Commentator: "This is all just an excuse. The fundamental purpose is to use the means of the 'tariff war' to suppress China's development."]



There is also a possibility that discussions about a U.S.-China summit to break the negotiation deadlock will take place during this meeting.



Local media analysis suggests that if the meeting occurs, it could be around the APEC summit in Gyeongju.



This is KBS News Kim Hyo-shin from Beijing.



