Coupons boost food sales

[Anchor]



Tomorrow (July 30) marks ten days since the issuance of consumer coupons.



KBS analyzed the consumer coupon usage data from the first week to see if it is truly helping to boost consumption.



Sales at local supermarkets and butcher shops have significantly increased.



Reporter Kim Ji-sook has the story.



[Report]



Butcher shops were identified as beneficiaries of the consumer coupons.



As expected, sales have increased.



The sales share for the past week increased by 2.7% compared to last year.



[Kim Young-gwan/Butcher Shop Employee: "(The number of customers) is gradually increasing, with 5 or 3 people at a time. (Sales) of beef have also increased more." ]



The biggest beneficiaries were supermarkets, commonly known as 'local supermarkets'.



The sales share in the first week increased by 5.7% compared to last year, the largest increase.



Butcher shops ranked second.



Third place went to agricultural and fishery product stores, such as fruit shops and rice stores.



The use of consumer coupons has been concentrated on daily necessities and food.



[Yoo Yeon-ja/Seongdong-gu, Seoul: "I bought 4 running shirts for 64,000 won and 6 pairs of panties. I wanted to buy slippers since mine are all worn out, but the store was closed, so I plan to buy them tomorrow..."]



[Na Sung-mi/Seongdong-gu, Seoul: "I usually don't cook often, but since the consumer coupons came out, I bought meat first."]



In the first week, 80% of the public received consumer coupons.



Among those who received them, 6 out of 10 used them at least once, with the usage rate being higher among those with lower incomes.



[Oh Seong-soo/Head of Data Business Division, BC Card: "People in vulnerable groups are seeing this as a good opportunity and are focusing their spending on essential goods, such as food and supermarkets..."]



The impact varied by commercial district.



While the share in office districts, which are far from daily necessities and food, decreased, traditional market areas saw the most rebound.



[Kim Hae-young/Traditional Market Merchant: "The weather is hot, so not many people came to the market. (However) there are some who say, 'I came out to use this.'"



About 5% of those who received the coupons spent the entire amount in the first week.



This is KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.



