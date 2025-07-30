Hwang misses podium

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Hwang Sun-woo of swimming finished in 4th place in the men's 200m freestyle final at the World Championships in Singapore.



He expressed disappointment in his race strategy and energy distribution, failing to secure a medal for the fourth consecutive time in this event.



This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.



[Report]



Hwang Sun-woo, who advanced to the final in 2nd place overall, raced in lane 5 between Paris Olympic gold medalist Popovici and bronze medalist Hobson.



As it was his fifth World Championship appearance, Hwang Sun-woo started calmly with a good reaction time.



Competing with Hobson, he passed the first 50m segment in 1st place, but his race management afterwards was disappointing.



His pace dropped in the middle of the race, and he fell to 6th place at the 150m mark.



In the final 50m segment, despite a late surge to catch up, he was already far behind the leaders.



Ultimately, Hwang Sun-woo touched the pad at 1 minute 44.72 seconds, finishing 4th, 0.18 seconds behind Japan's 18-year-old rising star Murasa Tatsuya.



[Hwang Sun-woo/Swimming National Team: "I'm disappointed that I didn't achieve the time I expected, but I think I had a decent race, getting close to my personal best record and preparing my body well in a short time."]



Hwang Sun-woo, who experienced the frustration of failing to reach the final in the 200m freestyle at last year's Paris Olympics, aimed for a comeback in this competition but was left with disappointment once again.



Although it was not a bad record, the fact that he only improved his semifinal time by 0.12 seconds indicates a need to reassess his race strategy.



Hwang Sun-woo will challenge for a medal again in the men's 800m relay with Kim Woo-min and Kim Young-beom on Aug. 1.



This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



