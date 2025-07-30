News 9

Hwang misses podium

입력 2025.07.30 (01:11) 수정 2025.07.30 (01:11)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Hwang Sun-woo of swimming finished in 4th place in the men's 200m freestyle final at the World Championships in Singapore.

He expressed disappointment in his race strategy and energy distribution, failing to secure a medal for the fourth consecutive time in this event.

This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

Hwang Sun-woo, who advanced to the final in 2nd place overall, raced in lane 5 between Paris Olympic gold medalist Popovici and bronze medalist Hobson.

As it was his fifth World Championship appearance, Hwang Sun-woo started calmly with a good reaction time.

Competing with Hobson, he passed the first 50m segment in 1st place, but his race management afterwards was disappointing.

His pace dropped in the middle of the race, and he fell to 6th place at the 150m mark.

In the final 50m segment, despite a late surge to catch up, he was already far behind the leaders.

Ultimately, Hwang Sun-woo touched the pad at 1 minute 44.72 seconds, finishing 4th, 0.18 seconds behind Japan's 18-year-old rising star Murasa Tatsuya.

[Hwang Sun-woo/Swimming National Team: "I'm disappointed that I didn't achieve the time I expected, but I think I had a decent race, getting close to my personal best record and preparing my body well in a short time."]

Hwang Sun-woo, who experienced the frustration of failing to reach the final in the 200m freestyle at last year's Paris Olympics, aimed for a comeback in this competition but was left with disappointment once again.

Although it was not a bad record, the fact that he only improved his semifinal time by 0.12 seconds indicates a need to reassess his race strategy.

Hwang Sun-woo will challenge for a medal again in the men's 800m relay with Kim Woo-min and Kim Young-beom on Aug. 1.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Hwang misses podium
    • 입력 2025-07-30 01:11:17
    • 수정2025-07-30 01:11:41
    News 9
[Anchor]

Hwang Sun-woo of swimming finished in 4th place in the men's 200m freestyle final at the World Championships in Singapore.

He expressed disappointment in his race strategy and energy distribution, failing to secure a medal for the fourth consecutive time in this event.

This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

Hwang Sun-woo, who advanced to the final in 2nd place overall, raced in lane 5 between Paris Olympic gold medalist Popovici and bronze medalist Hobson.

As it was his fifth World Championship appearance, Hwang Sun-woo started calmly with a good reaction time.

Competing with Hobson, he passed the first 50m segment in 1st place, but his race management afterwards was disappointing.

His pace dropped in the middle of the race, and he fell to 6th place at the 150m mark.

In the final 50m segment, despite a late surge to catch up, he was already far behind the leaders.

Ultimately, Hwang Sun-woo touched the pad at 1 minute 44.72 seconds, finishing 4th, 0.18 seconds behind Japan's 18-year-old rising star Murasa Tatsuya.

[Hwang Sun-woo/Swimming National Team: "I'm disappointed that I didn't achieve the time I expected, but I think I had a decent race, getting close to my personal best record and preparing my body well in a short time."]

Hwang Sun-woo, who experienced the frustration of failing to reach the final in the 200m freestyle at last year's Paris Olympics, aimed for a comeback in this competition but was left with disappointment once again.

Although it was not a bad record, the fact that he only improved his semifinal time by 0.12 seconds indicates a need to reassess his race strategy.

Hwang Sun-woo will challenge for a medal again in the men's 800m relay with Kim Woo-min and Kim Young-beom on Aug. 1.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
문영규
문영규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

결국은 K-조선?…‘마스가’ 막판 지렛대 될까

결국은 K-조선?…‘마스가’ 막판 지렛대 될까
‘소비쿠폰’ 첫 일주일, 슈퍼마켓·정육점 가장 웃었다

‘소비쿠폰’ 첫 일주일, 슈퍼마켓·정육점 가장 웃었다
서울 11일째 열대야…이번 주 내내 폭염

서울 11일째 열대야…이번 주 내내 폭염
[단독] ‘김건희 목걸이’ 모조품 확인…특검 ‘바꿔치기’ 의심

[단독] ‘김건희 목걸이’ 모조품 확인…특검 ‘바꿔치기’ 의심
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.