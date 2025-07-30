News 9

KIA installs AC

[Anchor]

Amid the ongoing heatwave, KIA has installed a dugout air conditioning system, becoming the first among the 10 teams to do so.

Was it insufficient to chase away the heat?

Instead, repeated errors have made it harder for KIA to break their losing streak.

This is reporter Heo Sol-ji.

[Report]

In the extreme heat, where a cool spray of water is needed in the stands, a large air conditioning system has been introduced in the KIA dugout.

This was a measure aimed at managing the players' stamina and improving concentration, but it seems to have disrupted their focus instead.

In the second inning, Doosan's Park Jun-soon hit a single, and Yang Eui-ji was running home, but KIA's third baseman Wisdom's throw home went awry, allowing KIA to give up additional advancement and later more runs.

The lack of precision in defense continued into the third inning.

This time, an error occurred during a rundown defense, and the third base runner Jung Soo-bin touched home, ultimately allowing Doosan to score again.

Manager Lee Bum-ho was left with his head down, and KIA replaced Wisdom, who had committed two errors, during the third inning.

On the other hand, Doosan raised their concentration in the batting lineup, highlighted by Kim Jae-hwan's home run.

KIA, which has recently fallen into a six-game losing streak and made a bold move with a trade, is struggling to find a way to bounce back.

Lotte's starting pitcher Park Se-woong had a slight mishap on the mound in the first inning and was unable to throw the ball, resulting in a ball.

It was a somewhat shaky start, but Park Se-woong's pitching was perfect afterward.

He pitched six innings, allowing only one hit, striking out seven, and not allowing any runs, while Son Ho-young contributed with a two-run home run.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

