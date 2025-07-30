Football stars in Korea

동영상 고정 취소

Barcelona, a world-renowned football club led by Yamal and Lewandowski, who are called Messi's successors, has arrived in South Korea for a preseason friendly match.



Son Heung-min is also set to visit Korea this Friday with Tottenham, as a summer night football festival is expected to greet fans despite the sweltering heat.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.



Starting with coach Hansi Flick, the Barcelona squad makes their appearance at the airport.



Following the familiar Lewandowski, the crowd erupted in cheers as the rising star Lamine Yamal, known as Messi's successor, made his entrance.



Despite the heatwave, fans who came to the airport to see the football stars in person captured memories on their cameras, taking pictures of the players they usually only see on screens.



This is Barcelona's third visit to South Korea in history.



After their first visit in 2004, they returned in 2010 with the football god Messi.



[Lionel Messi/2010: "The journey is long and tiring, but I will play well for the fans who have been waiting."]



However, a day before the match, Messi suddenly announced that he could not participate, leading to fierce criticism from fans, and he had to reverse that decision.



Fifteen years later, Barcelona returns to a South Korea where the popularity of European football is higher than ever, and they plan to kick off their preseason by facing FC Seoul and Daegu.



Newcastle, who signed promising player Park Seung-soo from Suwon, is also visiting Korea to compete against the K League All-Stars as part of their strategy to penetrate the Korean market.



[Park Seung-soo/Newcastle: "I can't believe I'm with such a big team, and I will train hard and work to debut in the Premier League with this team."]



Tottenham's Son Heung-min and Yang Min-hyeok, who are on an Asian tour, are also set to visit Korea this Friday to meet football fans.



KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



