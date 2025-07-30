News 9

Heat wave hits workers hard

2025.07.30

[Anchor]

As extreme heat continues, incidents of heat-related illnesses in the workplace have also increased, prompting the government to recently mandate a 'heat rest right' for workers.

However, upon visiting workplaces in the heat, it seems that enjoying this right is not easy.

Reporter Moon Ye-seul investigated the reasons behind this.

[Report]

Cabbage harvesting is in full swing in a greenhouse.

Migrant workers are fully covered with hats and long sleeves.

[Migrant Worker: "(Is there no fan?) No, there isn't. There is only one fan, over there."]

Despite repeated heat warnings, work continues for nearly 12 hours a day.

[Migrant Worker: "(How much do you rest while working each day?) We rest for about an hour during lunch. (Is there no break in between?) No."]

Although the government has made the 'heat rest right' mandatory, it is not easy for migrant workers to demand this right from their employers.

As highlighted by the recent so-called 'forklift incident', the majority of foreign workers' rights to extend their employment lie with the employers.

This raises concerns that without thorough supervision, the effectiveness of the mandate will be diminished.

[Kim Dal-seong/Pastor/Pocheon Migrant Worker Center: "Migrant workers who enter on work visas are in a strict master-servant relationship with their employers. Because they think that if they upset their employer, they could face significant disadvantages..."]

There are also cases where the heat rest right is completely exempt.

These are 'special employment workers' classified as independent contractors under their contracts.

The company's stance is that 'they can take breaks as they see fit', but in reality, this is nearly impossible.

[Large Supermarket Delivery Driver/Voice Altered: "There’s another event next week. There are a lot of items. They tend to do it when it’s the hottest."]

On the 7th, a 20-year-old construction worker from Vietnam died while sitting in the heat in Gumi, Gyeongbuk, and around the same time, three delivery drivers also lost their lives.

This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.

문예슬
문예슬 기자

