News 9

Gov't to roll back tax cuts

입력 2025.07.30 (01:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Yoon Suk Yeol government's atx cuts are expected to be reversed.

The government and ruling party have decided to raise the corporate tax's highest rate to 25% and lower the threshold for major shareholders subject to capital gains tax to 1 billion won.

The People Power Party criticized this as an anti-business policy.

Reporter Lee Won-hee has the details.

[Report]

During discussions on next year's tax reform plan, the government and ruling party have agreed to restore the taxes that were reduced by the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

First, they have decided to raise the corporate tax's highest rate back to 25%.

This rate was lowered to 22% during the Lee Myung-bak administration, raised to 25% during the Moon Jae-in administration, and then reduced to 24% by the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, which means they will increase it by 1 percentage point.

[Jung Tae-ho/Democratic Party's National Assembly Finance Committee Secretary: "The reduction of corporate tax does not directly correlate with corporate investment. The previous government reduced it despite the lack of effect, and this is about normalizing that."]

The criteria for 'major shareholders' who must pay taxes on income earned from stocks will also be strengthened.

The threshold for holding listed stocks will revert from 'over 5 billion won' per stock to 'over 1 billion won' for major shareholders.

It is estimated that the tax revenue lost during the two years of the Yoon administration amounts to about 16 trillion won, and this tax reform is expected to increase tax revenue by more than 7.5 trillion won annually.

However, the introduction of separate taxation on dividend income, which was a promise of President Lee Jae Myung, will be discussed further.

Separating stock dividends from other income for taxation can reduce the tax burden, but there are concerns that it would concentrate benefits on a very small number of wealthy stockholders, leading to accusations of 'tax cuts for the ultra-rich.' On the other hand, there are arguments within the ruling party that it would encourage companies to distribute more dividends, benefiting investors.

The People Power Party criticized the tax reform plan as an anti-business policy that would burden not only large corporations but also small and medium-sized enterprises.

[Park Soo-young/National Assembly Planning and Finance Committee/People Power Party: "This is merely squeezing businesses to secure the budget needed for fulfilling campaign promises. It’s like putting a straw into already struggling companies."]

The Democratic Party plans to process the tax law amendment as a supplementary budget bill in this regular National Assembly session once the Ministry of Finance finalizes the tax law revision.

This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Gov't to roll back tax cuts
    • 입력 2025-07-30 01:56:08
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Yoon Suk Yeol government's atx cuts are expected to be reversed.

The government and ruling party have decided to raise the corporate tax's highest rate to 25% and lower the threshold for major shareholders subject to capital gains tax to 1 billion won.

The People Power Party criticized this as an anti-business policy.

Reporter Lee Won-hee has the details.

[Report]

During discussions on next year's tax reform plan, the government and ruling party have agreed to restore the taxes that were reduced by the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

First, they have decided to raise the corporate tax's highest rate back to 25%.

This rate was lowered to 22% during the Lee Myung-bak administration, raised to 25% during the Moon Jae-in administration, and then reduced to 24% by the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, which means they will increase it by 1 percentage point.

[Jung Tae-ho/Democratic Party's National Assembly Finance Committee Secretary: "The reduction of corporate tax does not directly correlate with corporate investment. The previous government reduced it despite the lack of effect, and this is about normalizing that."]

The criteria for 'major shareholders' who must pay taxes on income earned from stocks will also be strengthened.

The threshold for holding listed stocks will revert from 'over 5 billion won' per stock to 'over 1 billion won' for major shareholders.

It is estimated that the tax revenue lost during the two years of the Yoon administration amounts to about 16 trillion won, and this tax reform is expected to increase tax revenue by more than 7.5 trillion won annually.

However, the introduction of separate taxation on dividend income, which was a promise of President Lee Jae Myung, will be discussed further.

Separating stock dividends from other income for taxation can reduce the tax burden, but there are concerns that it would concentrate benefits on a very small number of wealthy stockholders, leading to accusations of 'tax cuts for the ultra-rich.' On the other hand, there are arguments within the ruling party that it would encourage companies to distribute more dividends, benefiting investors.

The People Power Party criticized the tax reform plan as an anti-business policy that would burden not only large corporations but also small and medium-sized enterprises.

[Park Soo-young/National Assembly Planning and Finance Committee/People Power Party: "This is merely squeezing businesses to secure the budget needed for fulfilling campaign promises. It’s like putting a straw into already struggling companies."]

The Democratic Party plans to process the tax law amendment as a supplementary budget bill in this regular National Assembly session once the Ministry of Finance finalizes the tax law revision.

This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.
이원희
이원희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

결국은 K-조선?…‘마스가’ 막판 지렛대 될까

결국은 K-조선?…‘마스가’ 막판 지렛대 될까
‘소비쿠폰’ 첫 일주일, 슈퍼마켓·정육점 가장 웃었다

‘소비쿠폰’ 첫 일주일, 슈퍼마켓·정육점 가장 웃었다
서울 11일째 열대야…이번 주 내내 폭염

서울 11일째 열대야…이번 주 내내 폭염
[단독] ‘김건희 목걸이’ 모조품 확인…특검 ‘바꿔치기’ 의심

[단독] ‘김건희 목걸이’ 모조품 확인…특검 ‘바꿔치기’ 의심
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.