Gov't to roll back tax cuts

[Anchor]



The Yoon Suk Yeol government's atx cuts are expected to be reversed.



The government and ruling party have decided to raise the corporate tax's highest rate to 25% and lower the threshold for major shareholders subject to capital gains tax to 1 billion won.



The People Power Party criticized this as an anti-business policy.



Reporter Lee Won-hee has the details.



[Report]



During discussions on next year's tax reform plan, the government and ruling party have agreed to restore the taxes that were reduced by the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.



First, they have decided to raise the corporate tax's highest rate back to 25%.



This rate was lowered to 22% during the Lee Myung-bak administration, raised to 25% during the Moon Jae-in administration, and then reduced to 24% by the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, which means they will increase it by 1 percentage point.



[Jung Tae-ho/Democratic Party's National Assembly Finance Committee Secretary: "The reduction of corporate tax does not directly correlate with corporate investment. The previous government reduced it despite the lack of effect, and this is about normalizing that."]



The criteria for 'major shareholders' who must pay taxes on income earned from stocks will also be strengthened.



The threshold for holding listed stocks will revert from 'over 5 billion won' per stock to 'over 1 billion won' for major shareholders.



It is estimated that the tax revenue lost during the two years of the Yoon administration amounts to about 16 trillion won, and this tax reform is expected to increase tax revenue by more than 7.5 trillion won annually.



However, the introduction of separate taxation on dividend income, which was a promise of President Lee Jae Myung, will be discussed further.



Separating stock dividends from other income for taxation can reduce the tax burden, but there are concerns that it would concentrate benefits on a very small number of wealthy stockholders, leading to accusations of 'tax cuts for the ultra-rich.' On the other hand, there are arguments within the ruling party that it would encourage companies to distribute more dividends, benefiting investors.



The People Power Party criticized the tax reform plan as an anti-business policy that would burden not only large corporations but also small and medium-sized enterprises.



[Park Soo-young/National Assembly Planning and Finance Committee/People Power Party: "This is merely squeezing businesses to secure the budget needed for fulfilling campaign promises. It’s like putting a straw into already struggling companies."]



The Democratic Party plans to process the tax law amendment as a supplementary budget bill in this regular National Assembly session once the Ministry of Finance finalizes the tax law revision.



This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.



