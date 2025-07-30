News 9

Drug smuggling up 8-fold

[Anchor]

The attempts to smuggle drugs into the country have increased eightfold in the past year.

Smuggling methods have been endless, including hiding drugs in dolls and dissolving them in wine.

Reporter Choi In-young has the story.

[Report]

This is a children's rubber boat that arrived as express cargo from the United States.

Hidden next to the zipper is methamphetamine.

Over 840 grams.

This is enough for about 28,000 doses.

The outer shell is a snack, but when peeled away, methamphetamine is revealed.

Drugs were concealed in items that children would like.

They tried to evade customs surveillance by hiding drugs in children's board games and dolls.

Inside the board game box was synthetic drug MDMA, and inside the doll's stomach was a so-called 'club drug,' ketamine.

Wine was also used for concealment.

Methamphetamine powder was dissolved in wine.

If it had passed through customs, there were plans to dry it back into powder.

The amount of smuggled drugs detected in the first half of the year was 2,680 kg.

This is more than eight times the amount from the same period last year.

It is the largest scale ever recorded.

While the most common smuggling route was in Asia, drugs from Latin America have increased nearly 80 times, making it the number one source.

This is also a kind of 'Trump effect' as drug enforcement is being strengthened.

[Choi Moon-ki/Director of International Investigation Division, Customs Service: "As border enforcement measures are being implemented in the U.S. and Canada, it is possible to analyze that Latin American cartels are sending drugs that were supposed to go to North America to explore new Asian markets."]

The number of drug offenders in the country exceeded 20,000 for two consecutive years in 2023 and 2024.

The normalization of drugs, deeply penetrating society, continues.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.

