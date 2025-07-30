Escape foiled by citizens

동영상 고정 취소

Another incident has occurred where a man wielded a weapon against a woman who wanted to break up.



This incident is also believed to have occurred after assault and stalking.



The man, who fled immediately after the crime, was caught by citizens who blocked him with a fire extinguisher and their bodies.



Kim Ok-cheon reports.



[Report]



A vehicle is leaving the parking lot.



Three men block it with a pipe and a fire extinguisher.



["Break! Break! Break!"]



When the vehicle does not stop, they throw the fire extinguisher to break the window.



["Oh? Ah!"]



One man strikes the rear window while another sprays the driver who has exited the vehicle with the fire extinguisher.



[Lee Sang-kyu/Witness: "That person seemed to have difficulty breathing, so he stopped the car and got out. He came out coughing..."]



The man in his 30s was fleeing after wielding a weapon at the workplace of the woman who wanted to break up with him.



Citizens who witnessed the scene joined forces to catch the perpetrator and handed him over to the police who arrived.



The front windshield of the vehicle is severely damaged.



The fire extinguisher used to prevent his escape remains on the scene.



A woman in her 20s, who was seriously injured, underwent emergency surgery and fortunately her life is not in danger.



The male perpetrator had previously assaulted the woman twice and was under a restraining order prohibiting contact and approach.



However, the prosecution rejected the request for detention, citing that the victim did not want it, which led to this incident.



The police plan to apply for a detention warrant for the male perpetrator and commend the citizens who threw themselves to prevent his escape.



KBS News, Kim Ok-cheon.



