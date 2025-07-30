News 9

Escape foiled by citizens

입력 2025.07.30 (02:05)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Another incident has occurred where a man wielded a weapon against a woman who wanted to break up.

This incident is also believed to have occurred after assault and stalking.

The man, who fled immediately after the crime, was caught by citizens who blocked him with a fire extinguisher and their bodies.

Kim Ok-cheon reports.

[Report]

A vehicle is leaving the parking lot.

Three men block it with a pipe and a fire extinguisher.

["Break! Break! Break!"]

When the vehicle does not stop, they throw the fire extinguisher to break the window.

["Oh? Ah!"]

One man strikes the rear window while another sprays the driver who has exited the vehicle with the fire extinguisher.

[Lee Sang-kyu/Witness: "That person seemed to have difficulty breathing, so he stopped the car and got out. He came out coughing..."]

The man in his 30s was fleeing after wielding a weapon at the workplace of the woman who wanted to break up with him.

Citizens who witnessed the scene joined forces to catch the perpetrator and handed him over to the police who arrived.

The front windshield of the vehicle is severely damaged.

The fire extinguisher used to prevent his escape remains on the scene.

A woman in her 20s, who was seriously injured, underwent emergency surgery and fortunately her life is not in danger.

The male perpetrator had previously assaulted the woman twice and was under a restraining order prohibiting contact and approach.

However, the prosecution rejected the request for detention, citing that the victim did not want it, which led to this incident.

The police plan to apply for a detention warrant for the male perpetrator and commend the citizens who threw themselves to prevent his escape.

KBS News, Kim Ok-cheon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Escape foiled by citizens
    • 입력 2025-07-30 02:05:48
    News 9
[Anchor]

Another incident has occurred where a man wielded a weapon against a woman who wanted to break up.

This incident is also believed to have occurred after assault and stalking.

The man, who fled immediately after the crime, was caught by citizens who blocked him with a fire extinguisher and their bodies.

Kim Ok-cheon reports.

[Report]

A vehicle is leaving the parking lot.

Three men block it with a pipe and a fire extinguisher.

["Break! Break! Break!"]

When the vehicle does not stop, they throw the fire extinguisher to break the window.

["Oh? Ah!"]

One man strikes the rear window while another sprays the driver who has exited the vehicle with the fire extinguisher.

[Lee Sang-kyu/Witness: "That person seemed to have difficulty breathing, so he stopped the car and got out. He came out coughing..."]

The man in his 30s was fleeing after wielding a weapon at the workplace of the woman who wanted to break up with him.

Citizens who witnessed the scene joined forces to catch the perpetrator and handed him over to the police who arrived.

The front windshield of the vehicle is severely damaged.

The fire extinguisher used to prevent his escape remains on the scene.

A woman in her 20s, who was seriously injured, underwent emergency surgery and fortunately her life is not in danger.

The male perpetrator had previously assaulted the woman twice and was under a restraining order prohibiting contact and approach.

However, the prosecution rejected the request for detention, citing that the victim did not want it, which led to this incident.

The police plan to apply for a detention warrant for the male perpetrator and commend the citizens who threw themselves to prevent his escape.

KBS News, Kim Ok-cheon.
김옥천
김옥천 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

결국은 K-조선?…‘마스가’ 막판 지렛대 될까

결국은 K-조선?…‘마스가’ 막판 지렛대 될까
‘소비쿠폰’ 첫 일주일, 슈퍼마켓·정육점 가장 웃었다

‘소비쿠폰’ 첫 일주일, 슈퍼마켓·정육점 가장 웃었다
서울 11일째 열대야…이번 주 내내 폭염

서울 11일째 열대야…이번 주 내내 폭염
[단독] ‘김건희 목걸이’ 모조품 확인…특검 ‘바꿔치기’ 의심

[단독] ‘김건희 목걸이’ 모조품 확인…특검 ‘바꿔치기’ 의심
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.