Tracking Kim's fake necklace

[Anchor]

Yes, there is a reason why the special investigation team is tracking these counterfeit items.

It is believed that the illegal activities of Mrs. Kim's family can be proven depending on who bought them, when, and why.

How the purchase route of the counterfeit items can be traced, and how the charges may change based on the results, reporter Jeong Hae-joo has investigated.

[Report]

Mrs. Kim Keon-hee claims that the necklace she wore during her NATO visit, as well as other expensive accessories like bracelets, are all counterfeit.

[High-end accessory store/voice modulation: "There are many imitations out there, but you can feel the difference in color, texture, and weight (that it's a counterfeit)."]

The investigation team that obtained these counterfeit items is retracing the purchasing flow.

Is it possible to track such 'fakes'? KBS checked it directly.

In a jewelry district.

They showed a photo of the 'summit necklace'.

However, they say, 'not just anyone can buy a fake'.

[A company representative/voice modulation: "Many people do, but only those who know can get it."]

[B company representative/voice modulation: "Copying is not difficult or anything special. We only do it for people we know; if someone just walks in..."]

Due to the high price of genuine products, the price of counterfeit items is also considerable.

[B company representative/voice modulation: "(Can it be made for about 5 million or 6 million won?) If we sell it, it would be around that price...."]

[C company representative/voice modulation: "1.725 million won. It will be in white gold...."]

The investigation team, having confirmed the characteristics of the counterfeit market where even fakes are expensive and leave a production history, believes they can identify the buyer and the flow of funds.

In particular, since Mrs. Kim's side claims they 'purchased it overseas', they plan to verify the purchase history by cross-referencing departure records, currency exchanges, and account records.

If the counterfeit items were purchased after the summit or after the martial law, the likelihood of 'switching with genuine products' is high.

In this case, they are considering applying charges for evidence destruction or obstruction of the investigation.

If the orderer of the counterfeit items is someone other than Mrs. Kim, they believe bribery charges could also be applied.

Since even counterfeit items are expensive, it is still judged to fall under the category of bribery.

This is Jeong Hae-joo from KBS News.

