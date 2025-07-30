News 9

Kim Yoon-deok's housing pledge

[Anchor]

Kim Yoon-deok, the nominee for Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, revealed his plans for real estate policy during the confirmation hearing.

He positively evaluated the June 27 loan regulations and stated that if appointed, he would implement supply measures focused on actual occupancy to alleviate market instability.

This is a report by reporter Lee Ji-eun.

[Report]

The June 27 real estate measures, which limited housing mortgage loans in the metropolitan area to 600 million won, were assessed by nominee Kim Yoon-deok as having prevented overheating in housing prices.

[Kim Yoon-deok/Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport nominee: "I think it was quite appropriately prescribed."]

The opposition pointed out that the policy loans, including the stepping stone loans, were restricted, questioning the measures for ordinary citizens.

[Kim Eun-hye/Member of the National Assembly's Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee/People Power Party: "If you block policy loans that young people and newlyweds have no choice but to rely on..."]

[Kim Yoon-deok/Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport nominee: "If policy loans are excessively conducted, that could be linked to housing prices in the long term..."]

Nominee Kim stated that if appointed, he would quickly present supply measures focused on actual occupancy.

[Kim Yoon-deok/Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport nominee: "I believe it is important to ensure that quality housing is well supplied, and if I am appointed as minister, I will prepare and announce it soon."]

He presented a principle to revitalize redevelopment and reconstruction projects while considering the harmony between public interest and private profit.

There were also questions about whether lending 650 million won for an apartment jeonse deposit to his eldest daughter was a case of "dad's chance."

[Bae Jun-young/Member of the National Assembly's Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee/People Power Party: "If you lend several hundred million won to your child for a jeonse deposit while regulating loans for ordinary citizens and actual users, who can empathize with that...?"]

[Kim Yoon-deok/Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport nominee: "In response to the question of whether being the daughter of a member of the National Assembly provides certain benefits compared to ordinary citizens, I can only say yes..."]

Meanwhile, nominee Kim was also criticized for a lack of expertise, as he was unable to answer questions regarding housing construction performance in Seoul.

KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.

