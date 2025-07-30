News 9

Bribery for solitary cells

입력 2025.07.30 (02:23)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

An inmate gives bribes to a prison guard to live comfortably in a solitary cell.

This scenario, which seems like something out of a movie, has actually occurred at the Seoul Detention Center.

A guard affiliated with the Correctional Headquarters has been suspected of receiving money and valuables from inmates in exchange for assigning them to a 'solitary cell' instead of the 'shared cell' that must accommodate up to six people.

It has been identified that a broker with ties to organized crime is also involved in this situation.

However, those with experience in detention centers say that such 'solitary cell transactions' have been happening for a long time.

We met with some of these individuals to hear about the internal conditions of the detention center.

Choi Hye-rim reports.

[Report]

Mr. A was incarcerated at the Seoul Detention Center in the early 2000s.

One day, a fellow inmate moved to another room, and that was when he first learned about the so-called 'solitary cell transaction.'

[Mr. A/Former inmate at Seoul Detention Center in 2000/Voice altered: "At that time, I was told it would cost about 10 million won, and then about a month later, I was moved to a solitary cell."]

The 'shared cell,' where multiple inmates stay, is inconvenient as it has only one bathroom and one fan, but the 'solitary cell,' although smaller, allows for privacy.

[Mr. A/Former inmate at Seoul Detention Center in 2000/Voice altered: "You can live alone without any interference... Everyone wants to be in a solitary cell."]

Given this situation, inmates reportedly handed over money and valuables to the guards responsible for room assignments.

There are also testimonies that such incidents have occurred recently and in other regions as well.

[Mr. B/Former inmate at Busan Detention Center in 2018/Voice altered: "That (solitary cell transaction) is the same everywhere in the country. In detention centers, I know you can get in for about 5 million won. This isn't something that just started in the last year or two."]

Inmates who are frequently incarcerated or have been there for a long time reportedly act as brokers.

[Mr. A/Former inmate at Seoul Detention Center in 2000/Voice altered: "There are those who specialize in this, who act as brokers. Even if they move to another place or get released, they ensure a handover. Just because one person changes doesn't mean it stops."]

The police have recently uncovered solitary cell transactions occurring within the Seoul Detention Center and are investigating staff affiliated with the Correctional Headquarters.

The Ministry of Justice has stated that it will suspend the employee suspected of the 'solitary cell transaction' and will take further action based on the police investigation.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Bribery for solitary cells
    • 입력 2025-07-30 02:23:03
    News 9
[Anchor]

An inmate gives bribes to a prison guard to live comfortably in a solitary cell.

This scenario, which seems like something out of a movie, has actually occurred at the Seoul Detention Center.

A guard affiliated with the Correctional Headquarters has been suspected of receiving money and valuables from inmates in exchange for assigning them to a 'solitary cell' instead of the 'shared cell' that must accommodate up to six people.

It has been identified that a broker with ties to organized crime is also involved in this situation.

However, those with experience in detention centers say that such 'solitary cell transactions' have been happening for a long time.

We met with some of these individuals to hear about the internal conditions of the detention center.

Choi Hye-rim reports.

[Report]

Mr. A was incarcerated at the Seoul Detention Center in the early 2000s.

One day, a fellow inmate moved to another room, and that was when he first learned about the so-called 'solitary cell transaction.'

[Mr. A/Former inmate at Seoul Detention Center in 2000/Voice altered: "At that time, I was told it would cost about 10 million won, and then about a month later, I was moved to a solitary cell."]

The 'shared cell,' where multiple inmates stay, is inconvenient as it has only one bathroom and one fan, but the 'solitary cell,' although smaller, allows for privacy.

[Mr. A/Former inmate at Seoul Detention Center in 2000/Voice altered: "You can live alone without any interference... Everyone wants to be in a solitary cell."]

Given this situation, inmates reportedly handed over money and valuables to the guards responsible for room assignments.

There are also testimonies that such incidents have occurred recently and in other regions as well.

[Mr. B/Former inmate at Busan Detention Center in 2018/Voice altered: "That (solitary cell transaction) is the same everywhere in the country. In detention centers, I know you can get in for about 5 million won. This isn't something that just started in the last year or two."]

Inmates who are frequently incarcerated or have been there for a long time reportedly act as brokers.

[Mr. A/Former inmate at Seoul Detention Center in 2000/Voice altered: "There are those who specialize in this, who act as brokers. Even if they move to another place or get released, they ensure a handover. Just because one person changes doesn't mean it stops."]

The police have recently uncovered solitary cell transactions occurring within the Seoul Detention Center and are investigating staff affiliated with the Correctional Headquarters.

The Ministry of Justice has stated that it will suspend the employee suspected of the 'solitary cell transaction' and will take further action based on the police investigation.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.
최혜림
최혜림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

결국은 K-조선?…‘마스가’ 막판 지렛대 될까

결국은 K-조선?…‘마스가’ 막판 지렛대 될까
‘소비쿠폰’ 첫 일주일, 슈퍼마켓·정육점 가장 웃었다

‘소비쿠폰’ 첫 일주일, 슈퍼마켓·정육점 가장 웃었다
서울 11일째 열대야…이번 주 내내 폭염

서울 11일째 열대야…이번 주 내내 폭염
[단독] ‘김건희 목걸이’ 모조품 확인…특검 ‘바꿔치기’ 의심

[단독] ‘김건희 목걸이’ 모조품 확인…특검 ‘바꿔치기’ 의심
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.