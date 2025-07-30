Bribery for solitary cells
[Anchor]
An inmate gives bribes to a prison guard to live comfortably in a solitary cell.
This scenario, which seems like something out of a movie, has actually occurred at the Seoul Detention Center.
A guard affiliated with the Correctional Headquarters has been suspected of receiving money and valuables from inmates in exchange for assigning them to a 'solitary cell' instead of the 'shared cell' that must accommodate up to six people.
It has been identified that a broker with ties to organized crime is also involved in this situation.
However, those with experience in detention centers say that such 'solitary cell transactions' have been happening for a long time.
We met with some of these individuals to hear about the internal conditions of the detention center.
Choi Hye-rim reports.
[Report]
Mr. A was incarcerated at the Seoul Detention Center in the early 2000s.
One day, a fellow inmate moved to another room, and that was when he first learned about the so-called 'solitary cell transaction.'
[Mr. A/Former inmate at Seoul Detention Center in 2000/Voice altered: "At that time, I was told it would cost about 10 million won, and then about a month later, I was moved to a solitary cell."]
The 'shared cell,' where multiple inmates stay, is inconvenient as it has only one bathroom and one fan, but the 'solitary cell,' although smaller, allows for privacy.
[Mr. A/Former inmate at Seoul Detention Center in 2000/Voice altered: "You can live alone without any interference... Everyone wants to be in a solitary cell."]
Given this situation, inmates reportedly handed over money and valuables to the guards responsible for room assignments.
There are also testimonies that such incidents have occurred recently and in other regions as well.
[Mr. B/Former inmate at Busan Detention Center in 2018/Voice altered: "That (solitary cell transaction) is the same everywhere in the country. In detention centers, I know you can get in for about 5 million won. This isn't something that just started in the last year or two."]
Inmates who are frequently incarcerated or have been there for a long time reportedly act as brokers.
[Mr. A/Former inmate at Seoul Detention Center in 2000/Voice altered: "There are those who specialize in this, who act as brokers. Even if they move to another place or get released, they ensure a handover. Just because one person changes doesn't mean it stops."]
The police have recently uncovered solitary cell transactions occurring within the Seoul Detention Center and are investigating staff affiliated with the Correctional Headquarters.
The Ministry of Justice has stated that it will suspend the employee suspected of the 'solitary cell transaction' and will take further action based on the police investigation.
This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.
최혜림 기자 gaegul@kbs.co.kr
