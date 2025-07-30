Green algae covers Soyang Lake

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The upper reaches of the Bukhan River, Soyang Lake, are covered in green algae.



This is believed to be caused by extreme heat and heavy rain.



Reporter Jo Hyu-yeon has the story.



[Report]



The upper reaches of the Bukhan River, known as the 'inland sea,' is Soyang Lake.



The entire lake appears murky green, as if paint has been mixed in.



It is difficult to distinguish where the water's edge begins.



As I approached the area with severe algae, green particles floated on the surface, and a foul smell hit my nose.



I scooped some water into a clear cup from the area with the most severe algae.



The algae particles are clearly visible.



The algae have even covered the nets set by fishermen.



[Choi Jae-young/Soyang Lake Fisherman: "Fish cannot inhabit areas where algae are formed. We cannot engage in any fishing activities at all."]



The algae have spread about 2 kilometers upstream and downstream from the Gunchuk Bridge in Inje, Gangwon Province.



The algae, first observed in Soyang Lake in 2023, have occurred for three consecutive years.



The influx of livestock manure into the lake due to heavy rainfall, along with continued extreme heat raising the water temperature to nearly 30 degrees Celsius, are cited as the causes.



The harmful algal bloom has increased to over 6,200 cells per milliliter, three times the recommended limit for water sports.



The water from Soyang Lake flows into the Paldang Lake, which is a drinking water source for the metropolitan area, but the Korea Water Resources Corporation stated that it does not currently affect drinking water.



[Jeong Seon-young/Manager of Soyanggang Dam Branch, Korea Water Resources Corporation: "We are preventing the spread by strengthening the installation of algae barriers, and to reduce the accumulation of algae in stagnant areas, we are expanding the operation of 17 water environment facilities, including water circulation devices and surface aerators."]



However, there are growing concerns that if the current heat wave continues, the algae will spread further.



This is KBS News, Jo Hyu-yeon reporting.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!