[News Today] “Punitive damages for industrial deaths”

President Lee Jae Myung slammed companies over continued industrial accidents, saying such incidents could be considered murder through willful negligence.



During the first cabinet meeting that was broadcast live, he also vowed to review requiring responsible firms to pay punitive damages.





A Cabinet meeting broadcast live for the first time.



President Lee Jae Myung chose the issue of a series of industrial accidents for the agenda to discuss measures.



He slammed POSCO E&C, where several workers have died recently.



He said when the same kind of accidents take place in the same location, it is tantamount to condoning death.



The legal term is manslaughter by gross negligence. It happens because workers' deaths are perceived as something inevitable.



The president said he can personally inspect industrial work sites without prior notice.



He ordered the labor minister to put his post at stake to prevent fatal industrial accidents.



Lee said companies where accidents occur repeatedly may be obligated to pay punitive damages.



Criminal punishment doesn't seem to be crucial enough. We should make companies pay more.



The president also mentioned ways to announce this publicly.



When accidents occur repeatedly, it should be made public so that the companies' stock prices plunge.



The president ordered the interior minister to set up a dedicated task force to investigate industrial accidents.



POSCO E&C has issued an apology and pledged to implement a new disaster-prevention system.



President Lee has vowed to check whether SPC, where multiple worker deaths had occurred, has kept its promise to limit overtime night shifts to less than eight hours.