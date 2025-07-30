[News Today] Fight for rest rights amid heatwave

The government mandated the right to take rests during heatwaves for workers as

heat- related cases including illnesses and deaths rise.



However, a closer look into working conditions, especially for migrant workers, it is rare to see people taking the recommended breaks.



A KBS team went to the scene to delve deeper.



Cabbage harvest is well underway inside a greenhouse.



Migrant workers are covered in long sleeves and hats.



Migrant worker/

(Do you have a fan?) No. There is just one over there.



Despite heatwave warnings, their work continues for nearly 12 hours a day.



Migrant worker/

(How long do you rest while working each day?) One hour during lunch time. (No other rest times in between?) No.



Though the government has mandated the right to take rests during heatwaves, it's not easy for migrant workers to demand this kind of right with their employers.



As seen in the recent incident involving a migrant worker tied to a forklift, for most foreign workers, the employer has the right to extend their employment.



This is why there's concern the heatwave measure won't be effective without thorough oversight.



Pastor Kim Dal-seong / Pocheon Migrant Worker Center



Migrant workers entering on employment visas have a strictly subordinate relationship with their employers.



They fear facing severe disadvantages if they fall out of favor.



And some cases are completely excluded from the heatwave break rule.



They are those classified as self-employed under special employment contracts.



Companies say they can take rests at their own discretion but realistically, this is close to impossible.



Delivery worker for major retail store/ (VOICE MODIFIED)



There's another event next week and there's so much stuff.



It takes place when it's the hottest.



A Vietnamese construction worker in his 20s died while seated during a heatwave in Gumi city in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province on July 7.



At around the same time, three delivery workers also lost their lives.