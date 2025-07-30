[News Today] Final push for trade deal

입력 2025-07-30 15:53:35 수정 2025-07-30 15:54:47 News Today





[LEAD]

With the reciprocal tariff deadline just days away, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Koo Yun-cheol jumped into talks with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick upon arriving in Washington D.C.



Negotiations could be challenging as Lutnick reportedly urged Seoul's officials to submit its final offer.



[REPORT]

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Koo Yun-cheol met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick as soon as he arrived in Washington D.C.



The trade talks went on for about two hours with Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo also in attendance.



Ahead of the talks, Koo said he will stress to the U.S. that cooperation in shipbuilding and other sectors benefits both sides.



He vowed to put in all-out efforts, putting national interest first.



Koo Yun-cheol / Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs (July 29, local time)

I will explain how the U.S. stands to gain significant benefits. I believe the U.S. has a better understanding of it.



Koo will also hold one-on-one talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday, just a day before the reciprocal tariffs are to be imposed.



Washington is increasing its pressure on Seoul.



Lutnick, who had three rounds of meetings in one week with the Korean trade delegation in the U.S. and Scotland, reportedly urged Korea to submit its best possible final offer.



He said "the president still needed to be convinced why there should be a new agreement given that the U.S. has already signed agreements with the EU, Japan, and the UK."



He also emphasized that Seoul must “bring it all” when presenting the final offer to President Trump.



Howard Lutnick / U.S. Commerce Secretary (On CNBC interview)

They get up to 75% but the president said I want it open. So now the price of dealing with the United States is black and white – completely open markets.



Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is to arrive in the U.S. on Thursday to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and discuss security issues.



Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, who arrived in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, is expected to help the tariff negotiations by proposing plans for technological cooperation and private sector investment expansion.