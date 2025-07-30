[News Today] Citizens catch weapon-wielding stalker
[LEAD]
A man continued to stalk a woman after she requested they break up and even attacked her with a weapon.
Thankfully, she survived despite sustaining injury and the attacker did not get away as a group of citizens gave chase and stopped him.
[REPORT]
A car is leaving the parking lot.
But three men block its way, holding up pipes and fire extinguishers.
The car doesn't stop and a man throws the extinguisher to break the windshield.
Another man slams the rear window while another fires the extinguisher at the driver, who by now is out of the vehicle.
Lee Sang-gyu / Witness
The man, apparently having difficulty breathing, got out of the car and he coughed.
The driver in his 30s was fleeing after wielding a weapon at the workplace of a woman who wanted to break up with him.
Citizens who witnessed the scene joined forces to catch the culprit and hand him over to police.
The woman in her 20s, seriously injured, received emergency surgery, but is not in a life-threatening condition.
The attacker had previously assaulted and stalked the woman twice and was under a restraining order.
However prosecutors retracted his detention, saying the victim did not want that. Then the crime happened.
Police have requested a warrant to detain the man and have also decided to reward the citizens who blocked the man's escape.
