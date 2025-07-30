[News Today] Smugglers get creative as seizures soar
[LEAD]
The number of cases involving drugs being smuggled into the country has recorded an 8-fold spike in just a year.
In just the first half of 2025, the amount of narcotics enough to provide some 90 million doses have been confiscated, and there's a growing number of never-before-seen, brand-new smuggling methods.
[REPORT]
This is a rubber boat for children that arrived as express cargo from the U.S.
Customs agents found methamphetamine hidden inside the zipper flap.
Around 840 grams.
Enough for roughly 28,000 doses.
Inside a snack bar are packets of methamphetamine.
The drugs were hidden inside items appealing to children.
Synthetic drug MDMA was found inside a board game box.
And ketamine, also known as a 'club drug,' was hidden inside a plush toy.
Even wine was used to camouflage drugs.
They dissolved meth powder in wine.
If it had cleared customs, the plan was to dry it back into powder.
In the first half of this year, 2,680 kilograms of smuggled narcotics were seized.
That is over eight times the amount confiscated in the first six months of last year.
This is a record amount.
Drugs were most often smuggled in from Asian countries.
But now the amount of drugs smuggled from Central and South America increased nearly eighty times to take the number one spot.
This is the result of the Trump administration's tough crackdown on narcotics.
Choi Moon-ki / Korea Customs Service
With tighter U.S. and Canada border control, Central and South American cartels are turning to Asian markets.
The number of drug offenders in Korea exceeded 20,000 for two consecutive years in 2023 and 2024.
Drug use is becoming a part of daily life, spreading deeper across all levels of society.
