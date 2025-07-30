News Today

[News Today] Swarms of jellyfish invade Jeju

입력 2025.07.30 (15:54) 수정 2025.07.30 (15:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Many parts of the pristine waters of Jeju are covered with jellyfish these days.

More than just unsightly, some of these creatures can cause discomfort such as allergic reactions.

Rising sea temperature is seen as the key contributing factor to this unwelcome phenomenon.

[REPORT]
Round blue objects densely cover the surface of the sea.

This is too much.

What looks like a blue mold, these are Porpita porpita, also known as blue button jellyfish, with a diameter of three centimeters.

"Wow, is this jellyfish?"

Swarms of jellyfish have also taken over ports where vessels pass through.

Lee Dong-hee / Jeju resident
I've lived here for 4 years and have never seen this.
If you look closer, there are so many tentacles. It's nasty.

It's the same situation at beaches frequented by tourists.

At beaches, lifeguards scoop out the jellyfish several times a day.

Go Dae-young / Pyeongtaek resident
I'm on vacation here for a week. I didn't see them in the morning but they have now surfaced. I'm worried the kids will get stung.

It's the first time in four years that blue button jellyfish have appeared in such large numbers off Jeju-do Island.

With their usual habitat in subtropical regions, they are believed to have come into Jeju waters as the heatwave pushed up sea temperatures.

Yoon Seok-hyun / Nat'l Institute of Fisheries Science
Persistent heatwave and inflow of warm currents have increased the number of blue button jellyfish.

These jellyfish have low toxicity but can cause itching or allergic reactions when contact is made.

With high sea temperature warnings in effect around Jeju, sightings of highly venomous Nomura’s jellyfish are rapidly increasing.

Swimmers are urged to be cautious to avoid being stung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Swarms of jellyfish invade Jeju
    • 입력 2025-07-30 15:54:13
    • 수정2025-07-30 15:55:29
    News Today

[LEAD]
Many parts of the pristine waters of Jeju are covered with jellyfish these days.

More than just unsightly, some of these creatures can cause discomfort such as allergic reactions.

Rising sea temperature is seen as the key contributing factor to this unwelcome phenomenon.

[REPORT]
Round blue objects densely cover the surface of the sea.

This is too much.

What looks like a blue mold, these are Porpita porpita, also known as blue button jellyfish, with a diameter of three centimeters.

"Wow, is this jellyfish?"

Swarms of jellyfish have also taken over ports where vessels pass through.

Lee Dong-hee / Jeju resident
I've lived here for 4 years and have never seen this.
If you look closer, there are so many tentacles. It's nasty.

It's the same situation at beaches frequented by tourists.

At beaches, lifeguards scoop out the jellyfish several times a day.

Go Dae-young / Pyeongtaek resident
I'm on vacation here for a week. I didn't see them in the morning but they have now surfaced. I'm worried the kids will get stung.

It's the first time in four years that blue button jellyfish have appeared in such large numbers off Jeju-do Island.

With their usual habitat in subtropical regions, they are believed to have come into Jeju waters as the heatwave pushed up sea temperatures.

Yoon Seok-hyun / Nat'l Institute of Fisheries Science
Persistent heatwave and inflow of warm currents have increased the number of blue button jellyfish.

These jellyfish have low toxicity but can cause itching or allergic reactions when contact is made.

With high sea temperature warnings in effect around Jeju, sightings of highly venomous Nomura’s jellyfish are rapidly increasing.

Swimmers are urged to be cautious to avoid being stung.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김건희특검 “윤석열 전 대통령 체포영장 청구”

김건희특검 “윤석열 전 대통령 체포영장 청구”
‘미국 무리한 요구?’ 질문에…<br>정책실장 답한 관세협상 상황

‘미국 무리한 요구?’ 질문에…정책실장 답한 관세협상 상황
‘극한 폭염’ 언제까지…“온열질환 유의해야”

‘극한 폭염’ 언제까지…“온열질환 유의해야”
일본 “옥상으로!” 하와이 “물에서 나와!”…캄차카 8.8 강진 충격

일본 “옥상으로!” 하와이 “물에서 나와!”…캄차카 8.8 강진 충격
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.