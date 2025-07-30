[News Today] Swarms of jellyfish invade Jeju

[LEAD]

Many parts of the pristine waters of Jeju are covered with jellyfish these days.



More than just unsightly, some of these creatures can cause discomfort such as allergic reactions.



Rising sea temperature is seen as the key contributing factor to this unwelcome phenomenon.



[REPORT]

Round blue objects densely cover the surface of the sea.



This is too much.



What looks like a blue mold, these are Porpita porpita, also known as blue button jellyfish, with a diameter of three centimeters.



"Wow, is this jellyfish?"



Swarms of jellyfish have also taken over ports where vessels pass through.



Lee Dong-hee / Jeju resident

I've lived here for 4 years and have never seen this.

If you look closer, there are so many tentacles. It's nasty.



It's the same situation at beaches frequented by tourists.



At beaches, lifeguards scoop out the jellyfish several times a day.



Go Dae-young / Pyeongtaek resident

I'm on vacation here for a week. I didn't see them in the morning but they have now surfaced. I'm worried the kids will get stung.



It's the first time in four years that blue button jellyfish have appeared in such large numbers off Jeju-do Island.



With their usual habitat in subtropical regions, they are believed to have come into Jeju waters as the heatwave pushed up sea temperatures.



Yoon Seok-hyun / Nat'l Institute of Fisheries Science

Persistent heatwave and inflow of warm currents have increased the number of blue button jellyfish.



These jellyfish have low toxicity but can cause itching or allergic reactions when contact is made.



With high sea temperature warnings in effect around Jeju, sightings of highly venomous Nomura’s jellyfish are rapidly increasing.



Swimmers are urged to be cautious to avoid being stung.