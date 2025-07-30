Korea weighs concessions

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The fact that the U.S. is asking us for a final proposal indicates that they are not yet satisfied and want us to invest more and make concessions.



What breakthroughs could help resolve the ongoing difficult negotiations?



Reporter Park Kyung-jun has the details.



[Report]



The U.S. seems to be most concerned about the amount of investment.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States/Mar. 2025: "Tariffs very strongly work and I hope other things also. But the tariffs are bringing them in."]



The government initially proposed $100 billion but is now reported to have significantly increased the amount to around $200 billion, or 276 trillion won.



However, the U.S. is sticking to its demand for $400 billion, continuously asking for "more," confirming the differences in positions.



Japan has promised $550 billion, and the European Union has committed to $600 billion in investments and reached agreements, but considering the size of our economy, even $400 billion is a heavy burden.



Experts advise that a new approach is needed, such as state-owned banks supporting loans to increase the total amount.



[Heo Jeong/President of the Korean Association of Trade and Industry Studies: "Looking at Japan and the EU, there is no mention of a deadline for how long they will invest, and there is no discussion of who will invest how much."]



Another U.S. demand—purchasing American goods—could be met by South Korea expanding its proposal to include items that offer a win-win for both countries.



There is a precedent where Japan and the European Union promised to purchase large quantities of U.S. energy and weapons.



[Jang Sang-sik/Director of the International Trade Research Institute of the Korea International Trade Association: "Increasing purchases of aircraft, agricultural products, energy, and defense materials, and if necessary, semiconductor equipment, could be a new card."]



In the case of agricultural and livestock products, all countries that have previously reached agreements have opened up a portion of their markets.



The easing of non-tariff barriers surrounding digital and automotive sectors is also being discussed.



A strategic review is needed on what to concede and what to protect, and the key question is how far we should compromise to persuade the U.S. within the remaining time.



This is KBS News, Park Kyung-jun.



