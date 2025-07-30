News 9

President urges confidence

입력 2025.07.30 (23:55)

[Anchor]

President Lee Jae Myung met with our negotiation team in the United States via video conference to receive updates on the progress.

He also urged them to approach the difficult negotiations with confidence.

The presidential office stated that discussions are ongoing not only about shipbuilding but also about cooperation in semiconductors and secondary batteries, within a range that we can endure.

Reporter Son Seo-young has the story.

[Report]

President Lee Jae Myung has been receiving updates on the trade negotiations in the U.S. through phone and written reports.

Today (7.30), he chaired a video conference directly through diplomatic channels to listen to the progress of the negotiations.

Given the urgency of the situation, he emphasized the need for real-time communication and decision-making.

President Lee encouraged the negotiation team, saying, "I know these negotiations are difficult, but since you are representing the people, please approach them with confidence."

The presidential office reported that they are focusing discussions on areas where mutual benefits can be achieved between South Korea and the U.S. that are within a bearable range.

In addition to shipbuilding, there are explanations that other areas of cooperation where we can contribute are also being discussed.

[Kim Yong-beom/Senior Presidential Secretary for Policy: "In that area (shipbuilding), we are having much deeper discussions. We are also continuing discussions on areas such as semiconductors, secondary batteries, and biotechnology."]

Regarding the U.S. demands for opening the rice and beef markets, they stated that they are approaching it cautiously.

[Kim Yong-beom/Senior Presidential Secretary for Policy: "The government is fully aware of the sensitivity of agricultural and livestock products. Based on that understanding, we are negotiating in a direction that prioritizes national interests."]

There are observations that it is difficult to predict the outcome before a final agreement, as the U.S. demands are more than expected, and often the intentions of President Trump are not clearly confirmed.

A senior official from the presidential office stated, "There are aspects where the U.S. demands are excessive," but added, "We are preparing countermeasures considering all possible scenarios and engaging in negotiations."

KBS News, Son Seo-young.

