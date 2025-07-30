Final push before tariff deadline

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Only two days remain until the tariff negotiation deadline set by the United States.



The U.S. is pressuring us to bring our best and final negotiation proposal.



Our government’s economic and trade officials are all in the U.S. waging a full-scale effort, and we are now on the verge of a final deal.



Kim Ji-sook in Washington reports.



[Report]



With mutual tariffs against the entire world just two days away, President Trump spoke as if he was relaxed.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We will not finish (the tariff negotiations) by tomorrow. But our country is becoming very rich and that's what we want."]



Having completed agreements with major trading partners like Japan and the European Union, he is confident that he will not rush the remaining negotiations with South Korea.



This means that the side in a hurry should present a satisfactory options first, and it has been reported that such a demand has been directly conveyed to us.



The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. Secretary of Commerce Lutnick told the South Korean side, "Please bring your best final proposal to the table," and "You must bring everything."



He also emphasized that the agreed price with the U.S. is 'complete market opening.'



In response to such blatant demands, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Ku Yun-cheol met with Secretary Lutnick immediately after arriving in the U.S. today.



With participation from trade officials including the Minister of Industry, they spent two hours persuading why our proposal would benefit the U.S.



[Ku Yun-cheol/Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy: "I explained that allying with South Korea can bring substantial benefits to the U.S., and I believe that understanding of this has grown significantly in the U.S."]



Foreign Minister Cho Hyun will soon join the negotiation team in Washington.



It seems to be for a 'package negotiation' that includes security issues on the table.



With these results, Deputy Prime Minister Ku will engage in final negotiations with Treasury Secretary Bessent tomorrow local time.



This is Kim Ji-sook reporting for KBS News from Washington.



