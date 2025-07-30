News 9

Final push before tariff deadline

입력 2025.07.30 (23:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Only two days remain until the tariff negotiation deadline set by the United States.

The U.S. is pressuring us to bring our best and final negotiation proposal.

Our government’s economic and trade officials are all in the U.S. waging a full-scale effort, and we are now on the verge of a final deal.

Kim Ji-sook in Washington reports.

[Report]

With mutual tariffs against the entire world just two days away, President Trump spoke as if he was relaxed.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We will not finish (the tariff negotiations) by tomorrow. But our country is becoming very rich and that's what we want."]

Having completed agreements with major trading partners like Japan and the European Union, he is confident that he will not rush the remaining negotiations with South Korea.

This means that the side in a hurry should present a satisfactory options first, and it has been reported that such a demand has been directly conveyed to us.

The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. Secretary of Commerce Lutnick told the South Korean side, "Please bring your best final proposal to the table," and "You must bring everything."

He also emphasized that the agreed price with the U.S. is 'complete market opening.'

In response to such blatant demands, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Ku Yun-cheol met with Secretary Lutnick immediately after arriving in the U.S. today.

With participation from trade officials including the Minister of Industry, they spent two hours persuading why our proposal would benefit the U.S.

[Ku Yun-cheol/Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy: "I explained that allying with South Korea can bring substantial benefits to the U.S., and I believe that understanding of this has grown significantly in the U.S."]

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun will soon join the negotiation team in Washington.

It seems to be for a 'package negotiation' that includes security issues on the table.

With these results, Deputy Prime Minister Ku will engage in final negotiations with Treasury Secretary Bessent tomorrow local time.

This is Kim Ji-sook reporting for KBS News from Washington.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Final push before tariff deadline
    • 입력 2025-07-30 23:55:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

Only two days remain until the tariff negotiation deadline set by the United States.

The U.S. is pressuring us to bring our best and final negotiation proposal.

Our government’s economic and trade officials are all in the U.S. waging a full-scale effort, and we are now on the verge of a final deal.

Kim Ji-sook in Washington reports.

[Report]

With mutual tariffs against the entire world just two days away, President Trump spoke as if he was relaxed.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We will not finish (the tariff negotiations) by tomorrow. But our country is becoming very rich and that's what we want."]

Having completed agreements with major trading partners like Japan and the European Union, he is confident that he will not rush the remaining negotiations with South Korea.

This means that the side in a hurry should present a satisfactory options first, and it has been reported that such a demand has been directly conveyed to us.

The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. Secretary of Commerce Lutnick told the South Korean side, "Please bring your best final proposal to the table," and "You must bring everything."

He also emphasized that the agreed price with the U.S. is 'complete market opening.'

In response to such blatant demands, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Ku Yun-cheol met with Secretary Lutnick immediately after arriving in the U.S. today.

With participation from trade officials including the Minister of Industry, they spent two hours persuading why our proposal would benefit the U.S.

[Ku Yun-cheol/Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy: "I explained that allying with South Korea can bring substantial benefits to the U.S., and I believe that understanding of this has grown significantly in the U.S."]

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun will soon join the negotiation team in Washington.

It seems to be for a 'package negotiation' that includes security issues on the table.

With these results, Deputy Prime Minister Ku will engage in final negotiations with Treasury Secretary Bessent tomorrow local time.

This is Kim Ji-sook reporting for KBS News from Washington.
김지숙
김지숙 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

구윤철, 한국시간 오늘 밤 10시45분 베센트와 통상협의

구윤철, 한국시간 오늘 밤 10시45분 베센트와 통상협의
‘김건희 목걸이’ 통일교 전 간부 구속…‘VIP 격노설’ 또 인정

‘김건희 목걸이’ 통일교 전 간부 구속…‘VIP 격노설’ 또 인정
수도꼭지 뽑고 수압 낮추고…<br>바싹 마른 강릉 ‘물 비상’

수도꼭지 뽑고 수압 낮추고…바싹 마른 강릉 ‘물 비상’
무늬만 패가망신 안 되려면? <br>검찰 굼뜨면 무의미

무늬만 패가망신 안 되려면? 검찰 굼뜨면 무의미
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.